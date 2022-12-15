Man Pleads In Sex Assault, Child Endangering Cases

Frankllin T. Varney, Jr.

LOGAN – A Logan man who was facing felony charges for allegedly raping a young female relative, and also for allegedly having kept a three-year-old child in a makeshift cage, has taken a plea bargain resolving both cases and will be sentenced, probably after the beginning of the new year.


