JACKSON — Jackson County Sheriff Tedd Frazier’s deputies were able to apprehend a Pike County man after he fled before being questioned.
On Sept. 25, while patrolling the area of Van Fossan and Weber Roads for a burglary suspect, a man, later identified as Charles A. Nickell, 27, of Waverly, was observed standing in a driveway.
When the deputy stopped and asked the man to identify himself, he immediately turned and ran into the nearby corn field, losing his shoes in the process.
Deputies set a perimeter and contacted the Ohio Highway Patrol’s Aviation Unit to assist in the pursuit. Authorities followed the man’s footprints to a nearby farm, where a caller reported a man was there matching the description of the one that fled from deputies earlier. Nickell was found lying in the grass, with an opened bag with what appeared to be a gram of crystal methamphetamine.
Nickell told deputies he believed he had an arrest warrant in Pike County, and he did not realize he was in Jackson County, when he ran. He was arrested for Obstruction Of Official Business and taken to the Jackson County Correctional Facility.
The discovered narcotics have been sent to BCI for analysis. Nickell may face drug charges as well. The investigation into the burglary in that area is continuing. It is not known at this time if Nickell was involved.
