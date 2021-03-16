JACKSON — The Jackson County Commissioners have proclaimed the month of March as “Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month” in Jackson County.
Jackson County Commissioners Paul Haller, Jon Hensler, and Donnie Willis adopted a proclamation during one of their meetings in late February.
Jackson County Board of Developmental Disabilities Superintendent Nick Elliott was on hand to accept the proclamation.
“We encourage all citizens to support opportunities for individuals with developmental disabilities in our community,” stated Haller. “That includes full access to education, housing, employment, and recreational activities.”
The proclamation, in part, states:
“Individuals with developmental disabilities, their friends, neighbors, and co-workers encourage everyone to focus on the abilities of all people.
“The most effective way to increase this awareness is through everyone’s active participation in community activities and the openness to learn and acknowledge each individual’s contribution.
“Opportunities for citizens with developmental disabilities to function as independently and productively as possible must foster in our community.”
This year’s theme is “Celebrate Our Differences."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.