Marriage Licenses Aug 9, 2022

Marriage licenses from Vinton County Probate Court filed between July 1 and Aug. 8:
• Floyd Leslie Worth of Mason and Brandi Renne Keesee of McArthur.
• Michael D. Snyder and Angela Ann Doles, both of Hamden.
• Benjamin Charles Montgomery and Shannon Kasey Morrison, both of Londonderry.
• Jeremy Lee Johnson of Wellston and Rita Kay Nicholson of McArthur.

Thanks Janell Thompson, Deputy Clerk and Probate and Juvenile Court, for providing this information. Good luck to brides and grooms.
