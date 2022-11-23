Martin Resigns From Vinton BOE

MCARTHUR – Word around town gets around fast, but as most folks know, Laura Martin resigned last week as a member of Vinton County Board of Education.
The BOE met in executive session Thursday (Nov. 17) for the purpose of "considering the investigation of charges or complaints against a public official, employee, official licensee or student.”
When the BOE returned to open session, no one offered a more detailed explanation about what was discussed.
Martin then tendered her resignation in open session but did not offer any reason as to why.
Superintendent Rick Brooks did not comment on Martin’s resignation.
Vinton-Jackson Courier was unsuccessful in its attempts to get a comment from Martin.
Martin was elected to a four-year term on the BOE in 2021.
During the past few months, Martin has been critical of the school administration and student disciplinary policies.
When Aric Bledsoe’s 15-year-old daughter Kiera, who is African-American, was assaulted in a bathroom Aug. 23 at Vinton County High School, an attack that was recorded on video that viral, Martin was one of the most powerful voices on the BOE seeking answers. Martin offered a candid assessment of what she viewed as weak disciplinary policies that did little to deter school violence or punish students, so she sought to enact stricter policies in the school system’s handbook.
BOE will appoint someone to the vacant seat who will serve until Dec. 31, 2023.
Erica Zinn, treasurer of the Vinton County School District, said there would be a special election for the remaining two years then remaining of Martin’s term at the November 2023 general election. She said the BOE is in the process of contacting the county’s Board of Elections to set these plans in motion for a special election.
Citizens interested in being considered for appointment to the Vinton County Local Board of Education should send a letter of interest and resume to: Erica Zinn, Treasurer Vinton County Local School District 307 West High Street McArthur, Ohio 45651 Or via email: erica.zinn@vc-k12.us The Board will accept resumes through Friday, December 5, 2022 at 4pm.
According to Ohio law, people serving on Ohio school boards must be a U.S. citizen, at least 18 years old, a resident of Vinton County Local School District and a registered voter in the school district.
BOE members earn $125 per meeting with a maximum of 2 meetings per month.
When Martin, a longtime Vinton County resident and licensed managing cosmetologist, ran for BOE in 2021, she received the second highest amount of votes with 1,190 total.
“We need board members that will listen to the parents and community members, to act on their concerns,” Martin told the Vinton-Jackson Courier in her candidate profile. “I will be the watchful eye for the unhealthy issues that are currently filtering into our nation, states and county schools. I will search to be sure all possible state and federal funding is used and used properly. I will work to bring academic learning up to a higher level for all students.
“Parents need someone who will stand for and be a voice for their rights as students and parents. I want to encourage parents to be more active in the education of their children. To encourage them to discuss the issues and seek peaceful solutions to achieve a high standard of education and morals that will lead to their children’s success in life. In summary, I will work hard to be their trusted voice when they can’t be there.”
Martin explained why she was best qualified to serve.
“Currently I’m HUD Commissioner since April 2020 and Vinton County Council Parent-Rep since April 2019. My youngest son graduated and two grandsons are attending Vinton County Schools," she explained in her candidate profile. “I have time to review the current standards in Vinton County schools to determine which areas are working well and which areas need improvement. I also have the time to study how the current national educational issues, theories and mandates will affect the Vinton County schools.
“Over the 25 plus years I have lived in Vinton County, I have developed relationships and believe that my opinions and morals are respected and therefore would be trusted to act on their behalf. I believe that the people of Vinton County deserve to have a school system that they can be proud of and that will enhance their quality of life.”
