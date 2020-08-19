JACKSON — A man who was originally indicted for aggravated robbery in 2018 has been convicted of an amended charge of attempt to commit aggravated robbery and sentenced recently.
Joseph E. Martin, Jr., 38, of Jackson, appeared in Jackson County Common Pleas Court on Thursday, June 18, where he was sentenced to a five-year prison term. He pled guilty to the amended charge of attempt to commit aggravated robbery, a felony of the second-degree. He received 610 days jail time credit.
Martin’s charges date back to Wednesday, Sept. 26, 2018. Martin attempted to rob the Handy Mart, located at 33 S. David Ave.; however, a customer intervened and Martin left the store without taking anything.
The male customer who intervened told police that a man came in the store wearing a hoodie and a mask and brandished a gun that was “possibly” fake. The customer told police that the robber then demanded money from the cashier and also pointed the gun at him. The customer stated that he hit the robber and tried to follow him as he fled.
A male cashier told police that he was at the cash register closest to the door when the suspect entered the store. Reportedly, the robber pointed what appeared to be a pistol at him and demanded cash. The cashier took the cash drawer and laid it on the counter. The man then pointed the gun at the customer and demanded money before that customer hit the robber and ran him out of the business.
A driver on David Avenue saw the man run from the store, watching him circle a house directly behind the business. The driver then saw him get into a light-colored SUV, according to the report.
The following day on Thursday, Sept. 27, 2018, law enforcement received a tip regarding a Honda CRV with no tags on it parked on Triumph Street. Authorities believed this vehicle was related to Handy Mart robbery. There was also a similar logo on the car as the witness had earlier described. With no tags on the vehicle, and it parked on the street, police decided to impound the vehicle.
Fellow law enforcement had reportedly seen the vehicle before and run the tag in August during a child endangering investigation involving Martin, Jr. and Tarah R. Stover, of Jackson. Both had been arrested and charged before.
After running the tags on the car, it came back to a tag number reported to be identical to the plate number given by the witness at the Handy Mart robbery.
Police stated that Martin’s “stature” fit the size of the hooded masked gun-wielding suspect from the Handy Mart video footage. Police believed it was very likely that Martin and Stover were the suspects from Handy Mart incident.
Police then received a search warrant for their Jackson home and the two were detained. While searching the residence police allegedly located the license plate folded and stuffed in a vent. During the rest of the search, police allegedly located a pair of shoes believed to have been used in the robbery and allegedly discovered a pipe and other small drug paraphernalia.
The report states that Martin allegedly admitted to the robbery attempt and later assisted police in locating a gun and mask he had thrown out while fleeing the business. The report states the items were collected by law enforcement.
Martin was charged with aggravated robbery, while Stover was charged with complicity to aggravated robbery.
Stover appeared in Jackson County Common Pleas Court on Wednesday, July 15. Her change was dismissed due to the defendant’s guilty plea in another case. Stover received 59 months in prison for a separate incident. She earned 644 days jail time credit.
