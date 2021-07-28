WELLSTON — Grant Mastin was named the ultimate showman of this year’s Jackson County Fair.
Every year on Friday morning of the Jackson County Fair, ten overall showmanship winners along with their animals gather in the Joe Morgan Memorial Livestock Arena to compete for the title of “Showman of Showmen.”
Each animal show features a showmanship competition that is based on the 4-H and FFA members’ abilities to show off their animals for the judges. Things that are taken into consideration are how well the youth handles or controls the animal, how well they know the parts of their animal and their ability to set the animal up properly to be most appealing to the judge, just to name a few.
The overall winners in each of those shows then compete in the “Showman of Showmen” contest to determine the ultimate showman. Each of the winners brings the animal for which they won their overall showmanship title into the show ring. This year’s show featured an overall beef (dairy steer), a sheep, swine, rabbit, turkey, horse, dairy goat, chicken, dairy cow and market goat.
Each 4-H’er started with their animal, but then rotated to another station and another animal until they had shown each animal in the ring. There were judges at each station to determine how well the 4-H’er did with the various animals, and each judge could provide up to 10 points per station. The person with the highest number of points is then named the ultimate Showman of Showmen.
Those who competed this year were Mastin with a sheep, Gage Farrar with a beef (dairy steer), Brady Dailey with a swine, Scholar Murray with a turkey, Makenna Folden with a rabbit, Emilee Ross with a chicken, Bailee Montgomery with a horse, Mattylynn McKee with a dairy goat, Alysa Zornes with a market goat and Addyson Dailey with a dairy cow.
When the competition came to an end, 17-year-old Mastin was named the overall winner.
“It’s something that I’ve always wanted to win ... I’ve come in second and third for a few years, so It’s just a great feeling to finally win it,” Mastin told The Courier about being named the showman of showmen.
He said that this was his eighth or ninth year being involved in 4-H. He belongs to the Ridge Runners 4-H Club.
Mastin recalled that the first animal he brought to the fair was a lamb. He still brings lambs, in addition to a goat. He still has two more years left in the 4-H program, if he chooses to continue.
“It’s a great program, and I think everyone should be a part of the 4-H program,” stated Mastin. “You just learn so much about self-discipline, and you get to meet great people.”
Mastin added, “For me, it’s something we do together as a family, which is awesome.”
When asked if he had experience handling other fair animals, Mastin answered, “Well, kind of, during the past showman of showmen contests. A lot of the bigger animals (steers, horses, lambs, goats) I had some experience handling. The smaller animals (pigs, rabbits, chickens, turkey) and dairy animals not so much.”
In addition to his trophy sponsored by Larry and Charlotte Johnson, Mastin received a personalized belt buckle courtesy of Ed Armstrong. Earning the belt buckle was special to Mastin because Armstrong is his grandpa.
Mastin’s other fair awards earned during the week were overall senior sheep showman, overall sheep showman, grand champion lamb, 10th overall market goat, overall senior goat showman, overall goat showman and overall crossbred breeding goat.
“It has been a great week, and I have no complaints that is for sure,” Mastin concluded.
The winner placements in the Showman of Showmen contest were Grant Mastin, Showman of Showmen winner; Brady Dailey, second place; Gage Farrar and Mattylynn McKee, tied for third place; no fourth place due to ties; Alysa Zornes and Schuler Murray, tied for fifth place. The top 10 winners also received a jacket sponsored by the Jackson-Vinton Farm Bureau.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.