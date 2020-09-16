McARTHUR — Vinton County High School senior Olivia Mayers placed first during the Distinguished Young Women of Vinton County competition at Vinton County High School on Aug. 30.
The Distinguished Young Women contest is a scholarship competition with local, state and national levels. Local programming proceeded in a different format from what it has in years passed, with portions proceeding digitally and with physical distancing.
Mayers commented that the digital protocol for this year’s event in a way took pressure away from the day.
Participants aside from Mayers were Savannah Perry, Lily Guess, Emily Reynolds, Kiki Barlow, Lydia Lenegar and Trinity Bartholomew.
Reynolds was named the contest’s runner-up.
Mayers, who hopes to study medical laboratory science, read the poem “What Life Should Be,” by Pat A. Fleming, for the talent portion of the contest. She plans to attend Miami University next fall.
Mayers will advance to the state level of the scholarship competition, scheduled for later this year and proceeding in a mostly digital format.
The Vinton County High School student entered into the competition because she thought the Distinguished Young Women contest is a great program, and she wanted the opportunity to learn more about herself and challenge herself. Mayers commented that she has previously served as a junior sister to a senior competitor in the program.
Aside from her involvement with the Distinguished Young Women program, Mayers has participated in track and cross country, Beta Club, Spread the Love Club, Science Olympiad, National Honor Society and the Viking Players drama productions.
Vinton County’s committee for the Distinguished Young Women program awards thousands of dollars worth of scholarships to its high school participants. Mayers earned $2,400 worth of scholarships, but she will compete for more scholarships at the state level.
