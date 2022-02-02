JACKSON — Jackson Mayor Randy Evans gave his annual report, during the Jackson City Council meeting, on Monday, Jan. 24.
Evans began his report by looking back on the campaign promises he made when he decided to run for mayor for the City of Jackson. Evans was elected in Nov. 2019.
“When I campaigned for mayor, I wanted to see my hometown managed more efficiently, more productively, and more professionally,” Evans said. “I wanted city utility rates to be more competitive, while still providing great service to our citizens. Finally, I wanted to clean up and fix up my hometown. These were my goals, this was my campaign, and these were the reasons I ran for mayor.”
Evans has finished out the second year of his four-year term as mayor.
“For the rest of this report, anytime I say we or us I want you to know who I’m talking about,” said Evans. “We or us is referring to our entire team of city staff.”
Evans added, “We’re about 80 strong. I’m just the mayor ... I rarely make decisions by myself. I rely heavily on my staff when making decisions. Everyone at this table is also part of our team and the more we all work together, the better Jackson becomes.”
Evans went on to talk about the workforce and management of the City of Jackson.
“We are fortunate to have a really good staff in both management and the workforce here in Jackson,” stated Evans. “Many of our people are just truly outstanding.”
Evans said, “We continue working to raise expectations for not only our existing people, but to ensure that all new employees are the best of the best, and are chosen for the right reasons. We continue working to reorganize and modify our staffing needs to meet today’s needs, as efficiently as possible. We continue working to update job descriptions, policies, and procedures ... many of which are very outdated.”
Evans went on to explain that utility rates were not raised in 2021 in the City of Jackson, a move he said has made the city’s rates more competitive and in line with other area providers. Still, he noted that with higher costs and increasing inflation, rates won’t be able to remain flat for forever.
He touted the city’s clean up efforts as one positive, adding that the hiring of a part-time code enforcement officer made a huge impact, with enforcement addressing 240 cases of high weeds and grass, over 100 cases of litter and trash, 57 cases of unsafe buildings and 11 building demolitions.
Evans then went on to say that halfway through his first term as mayor, these things continue to be his goals for the city.
“I am proud that we’re making progress in all those areas,” stated Evans. “A year ago in my annual report, I stated the city income tax revenue is going to change Jackson, and it already has.”
The tax, he said, provided the city with over $2 million in revenue in 2021, which was used to pave about five miles of 13 different streets. The city also partnered with ODOT to pave State Routes 139 and 93, and it also allowed the city to budget for $1 million of additional infrastructure work for 2022.
Evans stands by his plans to repair and pave every street in town.
“That’s about 52 miles of streets plus the parks, parking lots, and access roads,” stated Evans. “It’s gonna take 10 years to get them all, and then it will be time to start over.”
“Without the income tax these improvements to the streets would not be possible,” he continued.
He went on to say that the income tax also provides for about half of the $2 million-plus police budget, and said the city is exciting to get its police staffing numbers to where they need to be, a goal Evans thinks can be completed this year.
Evans explained that the city had “initiated” several key projects in 2021 including technology upgrades and infrastructure improvements such as a GIS mapping project to capture GPS points and data for the all city utilities.
“Having this information readily available on a computer screen in the office or the field will tremendously increase efficiency for service work and emergency repairs,” he said. “It will also make accurate information readily available for prospective customers, for grant applications, for maintenance records, and so on.”
He said that this project was long overdue and would take the City of Jackson into the 21st century in utility mapping, moving away from old, antiquated and inadequate or nonexistent paper maps.
“The recent major water leak on E. Broadway Street reinforced the need for more accurate records,” stated Evans. “We had very little accurate information regarding the line size, where the shutoff valves were, where related service lines were, and how the line tied into other lines in the area.
“For 24 hours we didn’t have the knowledge required to shut that 12 inch water main off, without shutting down our entire city water system. Our main source of information during that break was what long time city employees remembered or had been previously told.”
Evans went on to say that in addition to mapping improvements, other areas saw technology upgrades.
“The utility billing office can now allow online and text viewing and paying of bills,” stated Evans. “Technology upgrades in the auditor’s office allow for more efficient processes, and a trend toward more paperless transactions and records.”
He also said City Council meetings could now live stream its meetings on Youtube at a higher quality than before.
He stated that providing “reliable and efficient water distribution and wastewater collection service” for the community continues to be a top priority for the city.
“Waterline breaks are common due to the age of our lines,” explained Evans. “We have had 8-10 water breaks already this year.
“We also have a lot of infiltration of rainwater into the old sewer lines, which causes us to treat many times the normal amount of sewer during a rain event, and that’s costly.”
He said Jackson has identified six critical infrastructure projects to address the city’s aging water and wastewater lines.
“We’re gonna need to continue these types of projects every year, from now on,” Evans noted. “Three of our current projects are fully or partially funded including our Mill Street area sewer extension project, Mitchell to Wood sewer replacement project, and Main trunk line sewer lining project.”
Evans said, “We were awarded $1.75 million in grant funding in 2021, and have several grants still pending. We continue working to identify and prioritize repair and replacements projects. We spend a tremendous amount of time seeking outside funding for these projects.”
Each of the city’s departments, according to Evans, saw many successes in 2021 and plan continued improvements in 2022.
“Our street and alley services department continued repairing and replacing curbs and sidewalks in 2021 and will be back at it as soon as the weather allows,” stated Evans. “This is all in addition to their regular work of cleaning and repairing streets, trash collection, and taking care of our parks. And this crew is always ready and willing to work all hours of the night if necessary to make our streets safe from snow and ice.”
Evans also said the city increased its cemetery budget and planned to increase its staffing in the spring, adding that the city plans to pave more cemetery streets in 2022.
He also touted that the city had archived all of the cemetery’s old records last year and began planning a computerized plot management system to help the cemetery remain in compliance with maintenance rules and regulations.
Next, Evans talked about the electric, and water/waste departments.
He praised the electric department’s reliable service and its ability to quickly respond to outages, and added that the department had completed some in-house upgrades last year.
He said the water and wastewater plants now perform most of its maintenance in house now and rely less on outside contractors despite reduced staff and overtime costs. He noted the city also updated communication lines between its water and wastewater stations.
“These are the kind of efficiency improvements that make me proud,” he said.
Evans reflected on the people lost to COVID-19 during 2021.
“The COVID-19 pandemic continued throughout 2021, and caused some very sad times in our city,” Evans said. “On Feb. 1st, Rob Norman from our utility billing department, lost his battle with COVID. Rob was a nice guy, and had the personality that made people love him, even if he was there to shut off their utilities.”
Evans said, “On Aug. 9, Councilman John Peters also passed away. John was like a full-time councilman, he did his research, he usually knew what he was talking about, and he worked hard to make sure things were done the way they were supposed to be.
“Less than two weeks later, on Aug. 18, we lost our long-time deputy auditor Wendy Sexton. Wendy pretty much stayed behind the scenes, but she was the heart and soul of our auditor’s office.”
He noted that all three of these individuals were “outstanding” in their roles with the city, and each of them continues to be “sorely” missed.
“2021 was a very busy year in the City of Jackson and it makes the time fly by,” Evans said. “It’s hard to believe I’ve been your mayor for two years already.”
Evans added, “It’s taken me this long to realize that all the people who tried to talk me out of running for mayor ... were right. Nah, I’m kidding! I love being your mayor, it’s both challenging and rewarding. 2021 was a good year for the city. It takes all of us working together to make it happen, and I thank each of you for your roles in making it work. 2022 is gonna be even better.”
