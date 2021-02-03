JACKSON — Jackson Mayor Randy Evans gave his 2021 State of the City address on Monday, Jan. 25.
Evans began his address by looking back on his decision to run for mayor for the City of Jackson.
“A couple years ago, when I decided to run for mayor, I talked about bringing a new perspective as I had no previous involvement in city government,” recalled Evans. “I talked about how I wanted to see Jackson managed more like a business.”
Evans added, “I wanted to see my hometown ran more efficiently, more productively, and more professionally. I wanted city utility rates to be more competitive. And I wanted to clean up and fix up my home town.”
Evans has finished out his first year of his four-year term as mayor.
“After being your mayor for a year now, I want you to know my goals for our city... have not changed,” stated Evans. “We started the year with almost everybody in this room, new and inexperienced.”
Evans continued, “The opportunity for failure was high. Friends of mine shook their head and laughed, one gave me 6 months. A few people actually popped corn... as they watched... and waited... for us... as a group... to self destruct. Fortunately, we have let those people down. Thank you, to each of you, for cooperating and working together, for the good of the city, while fulfilling the jobs that we all were elected to do.”
Evans went on to talk about the budget.
“We began the year (2020) with only a three month budget in place,” explained Evans. “In spite of our inexperience and the fact that we faced serious revenue shortages in the general fund, we were able to put together a budget that not only would get us through the year, but also cut over $2 million from the overall budget.”
Evans said, “Then COVID-19 hit. Nobody here had ever had to deal with anything like this. We quickly determined that all our city services, were essential. Water, sewer, electricity, garbage, police, fire... Every service we provide is essential in the daily life of our citizens. Our city employees have been great in dealing with COVID-19. Many have continued working, isolated, even when quarantined, many have voluntarily helped out in other jobs and other departments to provide coverage.”
Evans went on to thank the City of Jackson staff for all of their challenges thus far in the COVID-19 pandemic.
“COVID-19 is not over, and sadly, one of our own is still battling the effects,” said Evans. “Please continue to keep Rob Norman and his family in your thoughts and prayers.”
Evans said, “Also, early in the year, we began planning a reorganization of city leadership. Our goal was to create a stronger management team that would provide better continuity with much less risk at the next turnover in the mayor’s or Service Directors office. We created Department Heads to allow our supervision to take a deeper and more active role in running their departments. We created a HR position to better manage our staff...as I believe our most important resource... is our human resource. In the workforce we began looking hard at the true staffing needs in each department. We reduced positions in several departments, and will continue to look at staffing levels. We are in the process of combining smaller departments, to become more efficient and to provide better service to our customers. Our reorganization is ongoing and will evolve over the next few years. Thank you to council for your cooperation and support in this reorganization.”
Evans then went on to talk about the general fund.
“We all knew coming in, that the general fund issue was going to be the big issue for 2020,” stated Evans. “We knew that Jackson had supplemented the general fund with transfers from utility funds in the past and that we were no longer going too be able to do that.”
Evans added, “I had made the decision and stated that we would either fund these general fund services appropriately... or we would not provide them. We spent half the year studying the situation and looking at options and alternatives. We reduced utility rates as these funds would no longer be transferred. We cut general fund positions and services and announced that deep layoffs, mostly in the police, would be necessary. In the end we determined that the dreaded city income tax was the only real solution. So, with councils unanimous support, we explained the situation thoroughly and transparently to our citizens, we earned their trust and support, and now we have proper source or revenue for our general fund services of streets, parks, and police.”
Evans thanked council for its support on the income tax.
“Nobody wants to pay more taxes,” said Evans. “But in the state of Ohio, this is how cities fund their general fund, that’s just the way it is.”
Evans said, “Throughout the city we have had many smaller successes in 2020. We have cleaned up a number of unsafe or unsightly properties. We have improved a lot of curbs, and sidewalks. We completed a couple small paving projects, and recently completed a badly needed sewer line replacement.”
Evans stated that one thing that he wants to make very clear, is that the City of Jackson still faces many struggles ahead.
“Like most small cities in our area, we have a very old infrastructure of water and sewer lines that are in need of replacement,” explained Evans. “We are currently prioritizing our greatest needs and will be seeking funding for projects over the next several years.”
Evans said, “And although the income tax will allow us to begin a street paving program, and that is very exciting... the reality is that it will take many years to meet all the current paving needs. Also, most of our city building are run down and in need of major repairs or replacement. Although not a top priority today, it is something that we are going to have to address in the future.”
Evans also stated that 2021 should be an exciting year.
“The 2021 budget, is already approved,” said Evans. “And for the second year in a row, it shows a cut to overall spending.”
Evans continued, “Hopefully, COVID-19 will become a memory in 2021, and some sense or normalcy will return to our lives. Personally, I really enjoy the day to day activities of being your Mayor. There is never a dull moment, and every day seems to bring a new challenge. I find myself spending more and more time with other local officials, County Commissioners, other Mayors and other business leaders and officials. I’ve taken an active roll with the Land Bank, and with the Economic Development Partnership, and really enjoy helping our entire area become a better place.”
Evans went on to say that “all in all” he thought 2020 was a good year for the City of Jackson.
Evans closed by saying that “We’ve got a lot to do... and our time here is limited. My expectations for 2021 are very high. It takes all of us working together to be successful, and we have been.”
