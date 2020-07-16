JACKSON — Over a year ago, a building in downtown Jackson became a topic of concern regarding its safety. The building in question was located at 165 Broadway Street in Jackson. The building’s “safety issues” have since been resolved.
In May 2019, Liz Frisby, who owns Elizabeth’s Flowers & Gifts at 163 Broadway Street in Jackson, told The Courier she had addressed the city administration and council many times about the risk a neighboring building posed. Frisby was afraid that a neighboring structure, that had been deteriorating for several years, was going to eventually collapse. The roof at that point in time was already partially collapsed.
Here’s a timeline regarding the buildings discussion:
May 2, 2019: The City of Jackson issued the building owner a citation. The owner of the building at that time was Phil A. Bowman of Jackson Grandview Builders, Inc. He purchased the land and building in November 2015. The building’s roof collapsed in the back and front, with just a bit of the center of the roof left intact. This was the state of the building when Bowman purchased it, but it has progressed some in recent years.
June 27, 2019: The City of Jackson held a hearing, with a two-person hearing board made up of Jackson Mayor Randy Heath and Council President Eric Brown, regarding the building’s state. The board heard from Bowman along with Jackson Service Director William “Bill” Sheward, Jr. and local business owner Liz Frisby. The hearing lasted just over two hours, with each person being questioned by either local Attorney Richard M. Lewis or Attorney Joseph D. Kirby.
July 2, 2019: The City of Jackson Hearing Board announced that Bowman would be making arrangements to have the building demolition by a contractor of his choosing.
July 3, 2019: Bowman sold the building to Apple City Real Estate Holding, LLC. Brent Cooper of Oak Hill is the contractor who will be tearing the building down.
July 24, 2019: The building suffered an internal collapse at about 4:55 p.m. Before the collapse, passersby could look through the glass door and see the staircase to the second floor, which has fallen and is now covered in debris from either the second floor or roof. Frisby called 911, and the Jackson Police Department, Jackson Fire Department, and Jackson Service Director showed up to look at the building. The Jackson City Street and Alley Department came that evening and blocked off the sidewalk and parking spots in front of the building.
Sept. 10, 2019: The hearing board had set a deadline for the demolition to be completed on or before Friday, Sept. 13. The demolition was scheduled to begin on Sept. 9 but ended up being postponed due to the Jackson Apple Festival.
Sept. 23, 2019: The demolition of the building was rescheduled to begin on Monday, Sept. 23, 2019; however, it didn’t start.
Sept. 25, 2019: Cooper picked up his demolition permit from the City of Jackson, and clean-up by hand began inside the building.
Sept. 25, 2019 — July 2020: Cooper worked to first move debris out of the building by hand. Later he removed the back wall, and cleared out the removing debris. The building is empty now, and all the remains is the front wall.
Evans recently told The Courier that he had talked to Cooper, and he has the building all cleaned up but the front wall.
“As far as I am concern the safety issues are gone,” stated Evans. “He (Cooper) hasn’t finalized a decision to leave the brick wall or demo it yet.”
Evans added, “I told him that decision was up to him. But I want an engineer to look at that wall if he chooses to leave it make sure it is safe standing there on its own. Most people would agree that they would like to see the front wall there, then an opening, I am okay with that as long as its safe. The City of Jackson’s concern all along has been for it to be safe.”
The Courier did get in touch with Frisby, who brought attention to the building being unsafe in the first place.
“I am very pleased that the things that were a risk to people getting hurt or killed have been taken care of,” stated Frisby. “I don’t feel like its a danger anymore. It took to long, but I am happy that it’s done.”
The Courier wasn’t able to reach Cooper for comment to find out whether or not he had decided to keep or tear down the front wall.
