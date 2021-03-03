WELLSTON — Wellston Mayor Charlie Hudson gave his 2021 State of the City address on Thursday, Feb. 4.
Hudson began his address by looking back on calendar year 2020.
“2020 was a year of changes throughout the City,” Hudson said, “A new Mayor, Service Director, Auditor, Council President and Council members took office.”
Hudson said, “The year barely started before the greatest pandemic in our generation began effecting our country. Through it all we made some significant improvements in our city with the help of council, our employees, civic groups and citizens. With that said, we still have a lot of work to do.”
Hudson outlined 2020 as follows:
Relocated the city offices all to the first f
- loor of the city building to ease operational functions.
- Began the upgrade of the 20 plus year office accounting software platform to be more efficient.
- Established a payment plan in the Water Department to avoid shut offs and bring account current for delinquent customers.
- Refin
- anced a 40-year USDA Loan that will save $45,000 per year over the next 12 years.
- Began enforcing Nuisance Property Ordinance through the Police and Code Departments to improve neighborhoods where drug activity and property neglect are issues. A total of 11 houses mitigated to date.
- Secured a $287,000 CDBG Grant through Commissioners to fund storm sewer mitigation at the corner of New York and 10th Streets.
- Began Micro Monitoring Sewer lines to determine the extent of needs in rebuilding infrastructure.
- Implemented a new Garbage Ordinance to improve issues with inconsistent garbage amounts, eliminate scattered trash and reemphasize compliance with the Ordinances.
- Upgraded 15-year-old software that controls the Sewer Plant.
- Secured a combination $100,000 Grant and $88,000 USDA Loan to pay for new Oxygen Units for the Wellston Fire Department.
- Partnered with Make Wellston Beautiful to secure a $225,000 Capital Fund Grant to update
- the Depot exterior and HVAC. Also, on a $1.4 million grant for upgrades at the Rec League Ballfields.
- Local businesses DQ and Wendy’s implemented major remodels, one new restaurant opened (Pig Iron).
- 12 new houses were built, demolished 11 blighted properties.
- Utilized CAREs funding.
- Partnered with CAA to help Utility Customers.
- Partnered with
Wellston City Schools on a temporary Nurse.
- Assisted JCBoA with the purchase of a Van for meal delivery.
- Contracted with RCAP to update rate study and 10-year infrastructure plan.
- Wellston Police Department is now back
- to full staff, two Sergeants added Jan 2021.
- Purchased a new Vactor truck, two utility trucks, backhoe and skid steer from cash reserves to update inventory. The City will be in solid shape for several years.
- Helped orchestrate the purchase of the Kroger building by JCEDP.
Hudson then shared his plans for 2021.
“The coming year we will face some new challenges, financially we have money saved for matching Grant funds but we are losing nearly $80,000 from our General Fund due to Jackson’s income tax,” explained Hudson. “An additional $35,000 loss will come from the low interest rate of return on Permanent Investment.”
Hudson added, “At some point we will need to have to make some tough decisions on Revenue. Wellston Fire Department has reached out Jackson County EMS to help cover our expenses as 1st responders to their calls, the citizens of Wellston should not have to bear the responsibility of paying for services provided outside of the city.”
Hudson went on to say that the city is working on an infrastructure grant to replace water, sewer and repave streets on New York Avenue and West Broadway Street.
“Sewer mitigation is a critical need due to EPA regulations,” explained Hudson. “Additionally, we will be trying to source funds to work on sidewalks, curbs downtown and upgrade our parks.”
Hudson said, “We will partner with Wellston City Schools to repave Grady Lane. I will be asking council to craft Ordinances addressing: rental properties, business licenses, contractor licenses and vacant buildings.”
In closing, Hudson stated that, Wellston is one of or maybe the smallest city in the state. He said that Wellston has less than half of the city employees and revenue than the City of Jackson with 2,000 less citizens. He stated that the city will be partnering with civic groups, schools and businesses, to do all it can to leverage every dollar to move the town forward.
“The Jackson County Commissioners and JCEDP have been offered a great deal of support as we work on big projects to improve the city,” said Hudson. “We have established an open-door policy for citizens and a great relationship with council.”
Hudson said, “We have a council that is active and attentive to the vision to make the city a better place to live. Every policy, ordinance and plan is to that end. I look forward to a great 2021. I thank council and the citizens for your continued support.”
