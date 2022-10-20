McArthur Council Prepares For Winter

MCARTHUR – Village Council tackled a laundry list of important items during Wednesday’s meeting.
Council discussed getting the village’s trucks ready for Old Man Winter’s annual invasion.
The season is looking “unseasonably cold and snowy” for all of Ohio, the Farmer’s Almanac says.
According to the Almanac, winter temperatures will be colder than normal across much of the country between the East Coast and Rockies.
• Snowfall will be greater than normal from central New England through northern North Carolina, from the Lower Great Lakes and the Ohio and Tennessee Valleys into the southern Plains, from the northern Plains into eastern Washington, and across the higher terrain of the southern Rockies and California.
• Freezing temperatures will also bring above-average snow totals to most areas in the eastern U.S. that typically experience snowfall.
In other matters, council approved the fire department’s request t)o purchase a new thermal imagining camera, Mayor Steve Hammond said. A thermal imaging camera is a valuable tool that can see “heat” before firefighter enters a building.
Also, Council purchased a 2014 police cruiser to assist the department.
And Hammond said council discussed “junk” cars in the village and the police are going to make contact with owners.
In other business, animal ordinance will remain as it is, allowing laying hens in the village but no other “farm” animals, Hammond said.
Council approved the Christmas in Downtown for Dec. 3.
Speaking of holidays, trick or treat will be between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31.
In November, council is poised to discuss insurance and the annual budget.
