MCARTHUR — McArthur Village Council voted unanimously Wednesday evening to increase the local police department’s wages in order to make the department more competitive with other police forces.
The new wages are as follows: $19 an hour for Police Chief Thomas Heaton, $16 an hour for officer Bryce Chesser, $15.50 an hour for new officers, $13.50 an hour for part time and $12 an hour for auxiliary police.
These raises are effective immediately, and the increase will be applied retroactively to hours worked by the police in their current pay period. This is part of an effort to entice new police officers, according to Steve Hammond, McArthur mayor.
“It’s been a struggle for us, but everyone is struggling,” Hammond told The Courier. “Police officers are hard to get, and they’re really hard to get when you can’t afford to pay them a whole lot.”
Also passed during the meeting was an emergency resolution to address the repair of the lagoon, which has high levels of ammonia. The resolution allows the village to skip the contractor bidding process. The council is applying for a loan from the Ohio Water Development Authority to pay for repairs.
“We’re one of two lagoon systems in the state, so people who work on lagoon systems are few and far between,” said Joshua Kirkpatrick, Vinton County High School assistant principal.
“It’s a timeframe issue,” Hammond said. “It’d have been January by the time, you know, when you get your bids back and get them approved.”
