McARTHUR — A McArthur man faces charges of trafficking in drugs and violating a protection order, and may face additional charges after the alleged assault of a police officer.
On Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, around 10 p.m., a McArthur police officer noticed an individual inside Family Dollar who had an active warrant out of the Vinton County Sheriff’s Office for trafficking in drugs and violating a protection order, a media statement from the Sheriff's Office stated.
The Officer was reportedly struck in the mouth several times by the individual while trying to make the arrest, the Sheriff's Office stated. The individual, Keith E. Burris, 41, of McArthur, then allegedly fled the area and disappeared.
Vinton County Sheriff’s Office deputies went to an address on Catherine Drive and spoke with Burris’s mother, who reportedly stated she had not seen him.
Deputies searched the property after receiving permission and did not find Burris.
While searching the back yard, deputies reportedly noticed a path that went into the woods. Deputies found Burris hiding down the path. Deputies were able to apprehend Burris after a reported short foot chase, the press release stated.
Burris was taken to the Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail on the active warrants for trafficking in drugs and violation of a protection order. Charges of assault on a police officer and escape are reportedly expected to be filed at a later date.
