The McArthur Police Department updated McArthur Village Council on August reports during their monthly meeting.

Below are McArthur Police Department reports, broken down by category.

  • Traffic and traffic-related: 7
  • Criminal damaging/vandalism: 1
  • Burglary/breaking-and-entering: 2
  • Trespassing: 1
  • Theft: 7
  • Fire/arson: 3
  • Domestic violence related: 5
  • Assault: 0
  • Fight calls: 3
  • Child endangering: 0
  • Sex offenses: 1
  • Suicidal persons: 1
  • Suspicious vehicles/persons: 7
  • Threats/harassment: 4
  • Missing persons: 3
  • Juvenile: 3
  • 911 Hang-ups: 0
  • Alarm drops: 4
  • Noise complaints: 1
  • Animal complaints: 3
  • Drug/drug-related: 3
  • Deaths: 0
  • Miscellaneous: 12
  • Assist to other agencies: 6
  • Wellness checks: 6

In addition, there were a total of two traffic crashes reported for the month of August with one citation issued; 3 traffic stops with two citations and one warning issued; no misdemeanor citations issued; no arrests made by the MPD and no arrests made for other agencies.

