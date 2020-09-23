The McArthur Police Department updated McArthur Village Council on August reports during their monthly meeting.
Below are McArthur Police Department reports, broken down by category.
- Traffic and traffic-related: 7
- Criminal damaging/vandalism: 1
- Burglary/breaking-and-entering: 2
- Trespassing: 1
- Theft: 7
- Fire/arson: 3
- Domestic violence related: 5
- Assault: 0
- Fight calls: 3
- Child endangering: 0
- Sex offenses: 1
- Suicidal persons: 1
- Suspicious vehicles/persons: 7
- Threats/harassment: 4
- Missing persons: 3
- Juvenile: 3
- 911 Hang-ups: 0
- Alarm drops: 4
- Noise complaints: 1
- Animal complaints: 3
- Drug/drug-related: 3
- Deaths: 0
- Miscellaneous: 12
- Assist to other agencies: 6
- Wellness checks: 6
In addition, there were a total of two traffic crashes reported for the month of August with one citation issued; 3 traffic stops with two citations and one warning issued; no misdemeanor citations issued; no arrests made by the MPD and no arrests made for other agencies.
