The McArthur Police Department updated McArthur Village Council on July reports during their monthly meeting.

Below are McArthur Police Department reports, broken down by category.

  • Traffic and traffic-related: 9
  • Criminal damaging/vandalism: 4
  • Burglary/breaking-and-entering: 2
  • Trespassing: 2
  • Theft: 8
  • Fire/arson: 0
  • Domestic violence related: 4
  • Assault: 0
  • Fight calls: 1
  • Child endangering: 0
  • Sex offenses: 0
  • Suicidal persons: 5
  • Suspicious vehicles/persons: 4
  • Threats/harassment: 5
  • Missing persons: 1
  • Juvenile: 2
  • 911 Hang-ups: 2
  • Alarm drops: 1
  • Noise complaints: 6
  • Animal complaints: 3
  • Drug/drug-related: 0
  • Deaths: 1
  • Miscellaneous: 13
  • Assist to other agencies: 7
  • Wellness checks: 2

In addition, there were a total of four traffic crashes reported for the month of July with one citation issued; 15 traffic stops with two citations and 13 warnings issued; one misdemeanor citation issued; two arrests made by the MPD and one arrest made for other agencies.

