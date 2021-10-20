McARTHUR — A regional chapter of a pro marijuana legalization organization alleged on Oct. 11 that the McArthur Police Department violated both federal and state election laws after the department published a press release that opposed a ballot issue that will be up for vote in November.
The organization, the National Organization for the Reform of Marijuana Laws (NORML), claimed that McArthur Police Chief Tom Heaton is “risking his own employment” after the police department published a press release that opposes the “Sensible Marihuana Ordinance,” which would reduce the fines for possessing marijuana within McArthur to $0 if passed in the Nov. 2 election.
The police department’s press release, which uses the department’s letterhead and is signed by Heaton, says that the department is “not willing to endorse or recommend the passage of this levy.”
“Society views may think this is no big deal because it’s just marijuana,” the release continues.
“However, this is only the beginning of a downhill tumble with regards to illegal drug use. If the penalties continue to be decreased over time, then what chance does society have to combat the ever-growing drug problem facing our village and country?”
Don Keeney, executive director of NORML Appalachia of Ohio chapter, said the main issue is the department’s use of its official authority to oppose the ballot initiative.
“They can come out and do that (endorse something), but he can’t use his police department to do it,” Keeney said. “If he wants to come out and post on Facebook about it, that’s fine. When he’s using his police department facility, equipment and name, he’s breaking the law.”
By publishing a press release using official McArthur Police Department letterhead and “stating his personal opinions concerning the ordinance,” NORML alleges that Heaton has violated both The Hatch Act and Ohio law.
“He can’t use the official letterhead in his official position to endorse or oppose the outcome of the election,” said Mark Brown, an attorney who represents NORML.
“If I were a taxpayer in McArthur, I’d be upset that the chief of police is using my tax dollars to take a political position,” Brown added.
The Hatch Act is a federal law that restricts political activity among certain federal employees. Although the McArthur Police Department is not a federal institution, the department has accepted federal funds as recently as 2018 and would be subject to the law, Brown claimed.
Steve Huefner, an election law expert and professor at The Ohio State University Moritz College of Law, said that he is unsure of the connection the issue has with the Hatch Act.
"The federal Hatch Act is literally only for federal employees, not for a local police chief," Huefner said. "So, it's a little baffling for me to see this press release NORML has put out have its first reference be to the federal Hatch Act."
Huefner added that many states have their own version of the federal Hatch Act, including Ohio. But, the Ohio law NORML said the police department violated in their press release has to do with municipalities using public funds to support or oppose bond and levy issues.
NORML’s press release noted that the ballot initiative is erroneously referred to as a levy in the police department’s press release. A ballot initiative needs to involve taxes in order to be considered a levy, and the Sensible Marihuana Ordinance does not affect taxation, the release said.
"It's really interesting that the press release itself makes a big deal out of the fact that the police chief said 'we oppose this levy,' but the press release says 'but it's not a levy,'" Huefner said. "In fact, because it's not a levy, I don't think the provision that NORML group's press release references is relevant either.
"I get why NORML Appalachia is unhappy that the police chief has taken a position there in opposition to their ballot issue, but the press release doesn't in my view actually provide support for the claim it makes that there's a violation of law," Huefner said.
In an interview, Heaton said that the department’s press release was an initial reaction that gave the department’s thoughts on the initiative.
“Obviously, that may have been done incorrectly, or I don’t know, whatever,” Heaton said. “If they want to make the accusation that we did something wrong, whatever, but we’ve basically removed it at this point.”
“We’re not gonna send anything else,” he added. “We’re gonna let the voters decide and be done with it and go from there.”
