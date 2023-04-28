McArthur teen to receive award for honoring veterans

Vinton County High School senior Alexis Hollingshead earned her Girl Scout Gold Award by learning more about Vinton County's fallen heroes.

 Photo by Miles Layton/APG Media

COLUMBUS — Girl Scouts of Ohio’s Heartland will recognize McArthur student Alexis Hollingshead with the Girl Scout Gold Award — the highest award a Girl Scout can earn. The Gold Award represents outstanding accomplishments in leadership development and advocating for others.


