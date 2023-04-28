McArthur teen to receive award for honoring veterans

COLUMBUS — Girl Scouts of Ohio’s Heartland will recognize McArthur student Alexis Hollingshead with the Girl Scout Gold Award — the highest award a Girl Scout can earn. The Gold Award represents outstanding accomplishments in leadership development and advocating for others.
Hollingshead's Gold Award project, “Lost But Not Forgotten,” ensures that military heroes will be remembered at Ebenezer Cemetery. She was inspired by a past Memorial Day cemetery visit with her troop, when she discovered that graves of many veterans were missing headstones and military markings. This made them hard to locate.
The project consists of two components.
Hollingshead searched the cemeteries and created a record so all veterans who have been laid to rest can be easily located and recognized. In addition, she had a stone made with the names of a few veterans whose graves she could not locate.
She also compiled a book containing names and information for 101 veterans in the community who fought and lost their lives during World War I, World War II, the Korean War and Vietnam War.
Hollingshead worked with Veterans Services of Vinton County on her project.
Hollingshead will graduate from Vinton County High School this spring, and she plans to attend the University of Cincinnati Blue Ash Veterinarian assistant program. She has been a Girl Scout for 14 years and is the daughter of Misty and Joseph Hollingshead.
Girls dedicate a minimum of 80 hours to complete the steps to earn the Girl Scout Gold Award.
The Girl Scout Gold Award represents the highest achievement in Girl Scouting; it recognizes girls in grades nine through 12 who demonstrate extraordinary leadership through sustainable and measurable Take Action projects.
The Gold Award is a national award, with national standards, representing a Girl Scout’s time, leadership, creativity and effort dedicated to improving her community. In 2022, 10 girls in the Girl Scouts of Ohio’s Heartland 30-county region earned the Gold Award. The Gold Award is awarded to fewer than 6 percent of Girl Scouts annually, and each Gold Award Girl Scout spends one to two years on her project. Approximately one million Girl Scouts have earned the Gold Award or its equivalent since 1916.
“Gold Award Girl Scouts create a lasting impact on issues that are important to them,” said Tammy Wharton, President and Chief Executive Officer for Girl Scouts of Ohio’s Heartland. “Girls like Alexis exemplify what it means to be a Girl Scout. Not only do Gold Award projects help communities, they also help girls build important leadership skills, teaching them to support issues that they care about. I applaud our 2023 Gold Award Girl Scouts for being innovators, big thinkers and role models.”
Hollingshead and other recipients will receive their awards during the Highest Awards Ceremony on Sunday, June 11 at the Idea Foundry in Columbus.
Recipe of the Day
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.