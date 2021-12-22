McArthur Village Council approved its 2022 budget and said farewell to two outgoing council members during its last meeting of the year Wednesday evening.
The meeting was the last for council members Dana Peters and Bryan Bledsoe. Peters is finishing his term, which began in 2018 following his election to council during the Nov. 2017 election, while Bledsoe was appointed in March to fill in for Adam Jones, who had left the position in Oct. 2020.
Reflecting on his time in council, Peters said he had served on council through three different mayors.
“This mayor here has by far been the best to work for,” Peters said, referring to Mayor Steve Hammond. “I feel lucky that they have this mayor and didn’t work for the other two, because it was trying times.”
“We have yet to break up an incident between this current mayor and council like we did the last one,” Police Chief Tom Heaton said, joking.
Brad McNally will be sworn in to fill one of the seats left open by Peters and Bledsoe’s terms expiring. Because no valid petition was filed for the fourth seat up for vote during this year’s General Election, Hammond will have to appoint someone to fill the other vacancy next year.
In total, council has appropriated $1.49 million for the village. The general fund, sewer and water received the highest appropriations, with $312,424; $283,974; and $266,039.04, respectively, followed by $184,601 for police.
The village estimates to make $1.2 million in revenue in 2022. With about $1 million in carryover funds from 2021, the village is in great shape, Fiscal Officer Janie Fannin said.
“The village is in the best financials it’s been in for years, and it’s due to the CARES and relief money,” Fannin said.
She said that normally the police fund is anywhere from $15,000 to $35,000, and money would be taken from the general fund to make it through the year.
Fannin said that the police fund is much greater than usual for 2022 because the village was allowed to use CARES money to pay police salary and because the village has been looking to hire an additional officer.
According to next year’s budget, the mayor will receive a salary of $9,500. Each member of council will receive $100 for each meeting they attend, but they won’t be compensated for special meetings.
The chief of police will be paid $36,088, the captain $30,160 and patrolmen will be paid $24,336.
McArthur Village Council meets at 6 p.m. on the third Wednesday of the month. Its next regular meeting is Jan. 19
