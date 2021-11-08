WELLSTON — The Wellston Police Department (WPD) is investigating an apparent hit-skip incident that happened Friday evening.
At approximately 7:13 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 5, emergency responders were dispatched to a crash at the intersection of 14th Street and South Pennsylvania Avenue in the City of Wellston.
According to the WPD report, an unknown truck was traveling west around traffic from east on 14th Street through the intersection of South Pennsylvania Avenue. The truck did not stop at the red light and struck a 2013 Honda Civic driven by Emily Salyer, 19, of McArthur, who was traveling south from north of south Pennsylvania Avenue.
Salyer, along with her two passengers Breanna Roddy, 20, of Hamden, and Derik Piatt, 19, of McArthur, were not injured in the incident. The report also showed that everyone was wearing their seatbelt.
The truck, described by Salyer as a Chevrolet Z71, black/dark in color, unknown year, continued on and fled the scene prior to officers arrived on scene. The truck should have front end damage and be missing the Z71 emblem.
There are no suspects and the case remains under investigation. Anyone with any information is encouraged to contact the Wellston Police Department at 740-384-2171. Tips can be left anonymously.
