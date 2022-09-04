Beloved Fiscal Officer passes away

McArthur Fiscal Officer Janie Fannin is seen honored by Mayor Kim Wortman. Wortman noted her many roles in town — fiscal officer, court clerk, office manager — and said she is the “MVP of our village team.” (File photo from January 2017).

 File photo/Vinton-Jackson Courier

MCARTHUR – A dedicated and trusted public servant has joined God’s Town Hall.

