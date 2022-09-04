McArthur Fiscal Officer Janie Fannin is seen honored by Mayor Kim Wortman. Wortman noted her many roles in town — fiscal officer, court clerk, office manager — and said she is the “MVP of our village team.” (File photo from January 2017).
MCARTHUR – A dedicated and trusted public servant has joined God’s Town Hall.
Janie Fannin, who served many years as the fiscal officer for McArthur, passed at her home Tuesday, Aug. 30. She was 53 years old.
As fiscal officer, Fannin cared deeply about the community and she knew matters great and small. She wore many hats at Town Hall including fiscal officer, court clerk and office manager so she was dubbed in 2017 as the “MVP of our village team” by then Mayor Kim Wortman.
A Christian by faith and a member of Grace Baptist Church in McArthur, Fannin was a gentle soul and a lover of animals. Janie was an avid Ohio State Buckeyes fan, and fiercely loved her kids and grandkids. She will be greatly missed by many.
A complete obituary will appear in the print edition of Wednesday’s newspaper.
The family will receive friends between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. Monday, September 5 at the R.M. Williams Funeral Home, Wellston.
A funeral service celebrating Janie's life will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 6 in the chapel of R.M. Williams Funeral Service, 120 W. Broadway St., Wellston, with Pastor Roger Hauck officiating. Burial will follow in Elk Cemetery, McArthur.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.