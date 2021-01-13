WELLSTON — The Jackson County Republican Party Central Committee met last week to decide who would fill a city council vacancy in Wellston.

The committee members met in the Wellston City Council Chambers on Wednesday, Jan. 6, for the purpose of filling a vacancy.

The vacancy occurred when Republican, Connie Pelletier, submitted her resignation as president of council for the City of Wellston, on Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020. Her resignation was effective as of Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020.

Interested in the seat were Keith Woolum, Wellston 1st Ward Councilman; and David McWilliams, Wellston 2nd Ward Councilman. Wellston committee members voted by paper ballot on the empty seat. Receiving the most voting was McWilliams.

In 1989, McWilliams was appointed to a vacant Wellston City Auditor position. He served in that position for a total of five years. Since then he had served two terms as a Wellston At-Large Councilman. In 2019, McWilliams was elected to serve as Wellston 2nd Ward Councilman, a position he began in January 2020.

McWilliams will serve on the council as president for the remainder of the respective term through Dec. 31, 2021. He told those present that he would be seeking the Republican nomination for president of council for the next full term in the May 2021 primary election.

The Jackson County Republican Party Central Committee will have to meet again sometime soon to fill McWilliams’ vacancy. He was the Wellston 2nd Ward Councilman.

jshaver@

vintonjacksoncourier.com

