WELLSTON – Folks are having a meet and greet of First Baptist Church of Wellston’s new pastor between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12 at the church.
Meet First Baptist's New Pastor
- By Miles Layton Editor
Pastor Nate DeRochie was born and raised in Central New York but attended Cedarville University in Southwest Ohio, where he earned a Bachelor of Arts in Biblical studies and a Master’s degree in Divinity. He was awarded their inaugural “Text-Driven Preaching Award” in 2021. He spent the summers of 2021 & 2022 as Program Director of Camp BaYouCa, a kids’ summer camp.
“While I have served in various churches my whole life, this is my first pastorate, and I am blessed to have a strong and extremely loving congregation here at First Baptist helping me along the way,” DeRochie said. “The people of Wellston are what attracted me to this location. They’ve distinctively maintained that American small town feel, where everyone knows everyone else, in an age where such connection is increasingly rare.”
DeRochie said he had the wonderful opportunity to begin filling-in at the pulpit for First Baptist starting in October of 2021, which gave him an opportunity to get to know the church and town a bit before accepting a call to come full time in early 2022. He married his wife Ryleigh in August.
“Ryleigh and I are overjoyed to get to serve the people of Wellston and the surrounding area through the ministry of First Baptist Church,” he said.
Vinton-Jackson Courier asked DeRochie to pick a favorite Scripture passage.
“I would say that is a difficult task but I would have to say that Genesis 1-3 and the field of creation theology in general have been very important to me over the past several years,” he said. “There is much that we can learn about who we are as humans in God’s world in those texts, giving us sure footing in a shifting world.”
Since DeRochie and his wife arrived, they’ve restarted a program for kids age 3 to grade 8 on Sunday evenings from 6:30 to 7:30. We’ve also started a youth ministry, The Tribe, for teenagers on Wednesday evenings from 7:15 — 8:15. Doors open at 6:45 p.m. with various activities available at that time.
First Baptist has Sunday School for all ages at 9 a.m. (breakfast snacks and coffee available at this time) with the weekly worship gathering at 10:15 on Sunday mornings. More information can be found on the church’s Facebook Page or on its website.
Editor’s NOTE: If the Vinton-Jackson Courier can cover sports, the newspaper can certainly report on Sunday services and church news to get folks in the pews. If you want your church featured, send an email to the editor, me, at mlayton@vintonjacksoncourier.com
