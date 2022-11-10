Meet First Baptist's New Pastor

 Submitted photo

WELLSTON – Folks are having a meet and greet of First Baptist Church of Wellston’s new pastor between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12 at the church.


