Vinton County High School has announced its valedictorians for the Class of 2023 — Karis Rayann Caudill and Trista Sage Dunn — with the salutatorian being Lindsey Makael Riddle.
Vikings’ commencement starts at 7 p.m. Friday at the stadium.
Caudill is the daughter of Ryan and Missy Caudill. She is a sister to one sibling, Adelyn Caudill. Throughout high school Caudill has been involved in numerous activities, clubs, and organizations. She has participated in Choir, College Credit Plus at the University of Rio Grande, Sophomore Class Officers, Spanish Club, and Yearbook as the Editor-in-Chief her senior year.
Alongside these activities, Caudill has also participated in Junior and Senior Class Officers as her Class Representative, a National Honors Society member her Junior and Senior year, Spread the Love Club, Ping Pong Club, The Ohio University Mentor Project, and Ohio University Book Club.
Outside of the classroom, Caudill takes part in multiple athletics such as Junior Varsity Basketball for two years, Varsity Basketball for two years, Varsity Softball for four years, and Varsity Tennis for one year. Caudill received academic honors in sports such as All-Ohio Academic for Basketball, All-Ohio Academic and All-District Academic for Softball, and Scholar Athlete all four years. Caudill was also named Vinton County’s Distinguished Young Woman and Miss Vinton County 2nd Attendant.
Caudill has given back to her community by volunteering at Youth Basketball and Softball Leagues, volunteering for the American Red Cross Blood Drives, and hosting a book drive for Nationwide Children's Hospital. She also works at the Vinton County Courthouse and has interned at the Vinton County Visitors Bureau.
Caudill is an all A-Honor Roll and 4.0 student throughout high school.
Caudill plans to attend Ohio University with a major in Health and Rehabilitation Sciences to pursue a career in Physical Therapy as well as a minor in Spanish.
Dunn is the daughter or Brian and Tracy Dunn. She has one brother, Trafford Dunn. Trista has been a member of many clubs and organizations during high school, including Viking Drama Club, Spread the Love Club, Spanish Club, Book Club, Yearbook, National Honor Society, and was a Senior Class Officer as a Class Representative. She has also participated in College Credit Plus through Rio Grande Community College, the Ohio University Mentor Program, and the Ohio University Book Club.
Within these clubs, Dunn has also taken up many leadership roles, including being a National Honor Society Junior Officer her junior year and a Community Service Chairperson for National Honor Society her senior year, and was nominated as Spanish Club President her senior year as well.
Dunn has also been a part of the Bowling Team for three years and Tennis for four years, additionally she has received a Scholar Athlete Award three out of four years of high school. Dunn has also had the opportunity to represent her school and community by being named Vinton County’s Distinguished Young Women Runner-Up and being selected to attend Buckeye Girls State.
As well as representing her community, Dunn has also given back to the community through volunteering. She has helped during the High School Open Houses and Parent Teacher Conference Nights, created an informational presentation for Sojourners, volunteered at American Red Cross Blood Drives, and collected donations for many local resource drives, including food, clothes, and books. Dunn is an all A-Honor Roll and 4.0 student throughout high school and was also selected as the Franklin B. Walter scholarship award recipient.
Dunn plans to attend Wright State University to study biology and become an Animal Scientist.
Riddle is the daughter of Jeremy and Christy Riddle. She is the sister to two siblings, Allison and Bradley Riddle. Throughout high school Lindsey has been involved in numerous clubs and organizations, some of which she has taken leadership positions. She has participated in Choir, College Credit Plus at the University of Rio Grande, Sophomore Class Officers, Student Council, Spread the Love Club, Ping Pong Club, The Ohio Mentor Project, and Ohio University Book Club.
Additionally, during her senior year, Riddle has led many organizations including, the Secretary for both her Junior and Senior Class, the Secretary for Spanish Club, the Vice President of National Honors Society, and an American Red Cross Intern.
Riddle has participated in two athletics such as Junior Varsity Basketball for two years, Varsity Basketball for two years, Junior Varsity Tennis for one year, and Varsity Tennis for two years, even earning the opportunity to play at districts her senior year, to be the first in school history. Riddle received All-Ohio Academic for Basketball for 3 years and All-Ohio Academic for Tennis for two years.
Riddle has donated her time to the community by volunteering for the Youth Basketball League, donating health care packages to her local health care facility, donating books to Nationwide Children's Hospital, donating dog treats and toys to a local dog shelter, and running multiple blood drives for the American Red Cross at her high school.
Riddle also works at Campbell’s Market as a cashier as well as her family produce stand. She has also interned for Rural Action and BB2C at Vinton County Visitors Bureau. Riddle is an all A-Honor Roll student who has maintained a 3.99 gpa throughout her high school career. She has been awarded the Seal of Biliteracy for Spanish during her senior year.
Riddle was also awarded the Ohio State University Land Grant which covers full tuition at Ohio State.
Riddle plans to attend the Ohio State University with a major in Biology on a Pre-Medicine Track, in hopes of becoming an Orthopedic Surgeon.
