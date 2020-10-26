Vinton County has five contested races appearing on the Nov. 3, 2020 ballot.
Recorder
Margaret Knox (D)
Knox, the county recorder, was re-elected to the position in 2016, where she defeated challenger Erin “Koty” Yates, who is challenging her again in the 2020 general election. Knox’s office manages deeds, mortgages and many other documents and records. Knox first served as deputy recorder and took over as recorder in 2011. She was elected to a full term in 2012; she is currently completing her second full term.
Erin Yates (R)
Yates earned a Bachelor’s degree from Ohio University specializing in Criminal Justice, and she serves as a notary for the state of Ohio and certified in nonviolent crisis intervention. Yates also serves as a substitute teacher for Vinton County Local Schools, and she is on the executive committee of the Vinton County Marching Vikings and a member of the Vinton County Athletics Committee, the Vinton County Cancer Research Committee and the West Elementary PTO. In addition, she is an active member of the McArthur Eagles Ladies Auxiliary #2279, as well as the VFW Post #5299 Ladies Auxiliary. She currently works as a Community Behavioral Health Case Worker for Integrated Services in Vinton County. Her other commitments include coaching youth volleyball for several seasons and supporting the county’s 4-H program.
Prosecuting Attorney
Trecia Kimes-Brown (D)
After she completed law school at the University of Akron and was admitted to the bar, Jeff Simmons and Bob Grillo’s law office had a job opening for an attorney, and Kimes-Brown filled that position until she decided to open her own office in 2001. She became the county’s prosecuting attorney in 2013. Incumbent Kimes-Brown serves as the McArthur Business and Professional Women group’s president, and in the past, she was the state president for the BPW. She has also served on several boards, including those for Sojourners Care Network and the McArthur United Methodist church. She has served as Chamber of Commerce president and is a leading member in the Child Abuse and Neglect committee.
Jim Payne (R)
Payne, a 1994 graduate of Capital University Law School, has been practicing criminal and juvenile law for more than 26 years. Payne owns a law office, based in South Point, which primarily deals with probate and juvenile court issues, real estate transactions, and other general practice cases. Payne describes himself as a “constitutional conservative” and as pro-2nd amendment. Payne is currently living in McArthur.
Commissioner
Mark Fout (R)
Fout currently serves as a Vinton County Commissioner. Fout is a lifelong resident of Vinton County and a 1989 graduate of Vinton County High School. Over the years, he has owned and managed businesses in Vinton County and volunteered time to non-profit organizations. During his tenure, he has helped to update and purchase new equipment for sheriff deputies, firefighters, EMS, EMA and the dog warden. Fout has helped orchestrate negotiations to bring new businesses to the county that will increase funding to schools, such as the negotiation with Invenergy, a company beginning work on the construction of a solar farm in the county. Fout served as a Jr. Fair Board member and former Harrison Twp. Trustee before becoming commissioner.
Bret Sowers (D)
Sowers, a lifelong resident of Vinton County, worked at the paper mill in Chillicothe for years, but after retiring, he ran for and was elected to the position of trustee of Jackson Township. The father of three has been involved with student athletics and the Vinton County Fairboard.
Clerk of Courts
Jody Coleman (D)
Coleman is a McArthur resident who is currently working as Chief Deputy Clerk of the Vinton County Clerk of Courts Office. She started working for retiring Clerk of Courts Gilliland in 2014 at the license bureau and has worked her way up since. Coleman noted that her job with the Clerk of Courts office and her friendship with Gilliland has changed her life. Coleman said that one issue that could be on the horizon for her office, though, is dwindling storage space. The Clerk of Courts Office must keep all of its records, some of which dating back to 1852. Coleman would like to see a move toward digitizing the items they can. Coleman also says that if elected, she would try her best to keep the license bureau in the county.
Jeremiah Griffith (R)
Griffith may be young, but he already wears many hats. He’s currently enrolled in classes at the University of Rio Grande and Rio Grande Community College, studying to be an X-ray technician. In addition, he is working at a surveying business in Jackson, where he is a crew chief and a draftsman. Next, he works at his father’s law office — Griffith Law — where he is a title researcher. On top of all that, he currently serves as a lieutenant of the Hamden Fire Department. His work at Griffith Law and the surveying business has given him experience in working with legal paperwork: he’s worked with the Clerk of Courts office, the Auditor’s Office, the Recorder’s Office, and other local government entities through his experiences. Griffith is a 2016 graduate of Vinton County High School.
County Judge
Troy Howdyshell
Howdyshell is currently a practicing attorney in The Holfinger Stevenson Law Firm, as well as Regional Counsel for Northwest Title Family of Companies, Inc. Howdyshell closed down his McArthur law office to accept a legal position in Jackson County in 2017. The 2005 graduate of Vinton County High School opened his law office on South Market Street in 2015. He had previously graduated from Capital University Law School and served as a legal assistant and lawyer in Wellston before opening his own office in McArthur. He was appointed village solicitor in January 2017. Howdyshell is also a member of the Vinton County Board of Developmental Disabilities, and Trustee for Rio Grande Community College. He has also served as a member of the Vinton County Chamber of Commerce, a youth coach, and is a supporter of 4-H.
Timothy Gleeson
Gleeson has 30 years of experience as a lawyer, working as an attorney presenting cases in county court since 1990. He previously served as the Vinton County Prosecuting Attorney from 1998-2008. Gleeson has experience with cases dealing with small claims, evictions and debt collections in addition to his experience defending people accused of criminal and traffic offenses.
Jeffrey Griffith
Griffith owns Griffith Law Office in McArthur and is a lifelong resident of Vinton County. He also serves as a board member on the Athens, Hocking, Vinton 317 Board, a board member for Jackson-Vinton Community Action, and as a deacon for the McArthur Free Will Baptist Church. In addition, Griffith serves as the magistrate for McArthur’s Mayor’s Court, and he once served as the village solicitor for both McArthur and Hamden.
