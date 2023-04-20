The Miss Wild Turkey Festival pageant will choose the queens and the attendants who will represent the annual festival that takes place May 4-7 in McArthur.The Miss’ pageant that takes place at 7 p.m. Saturday, April 22 at Vinton County High School.


Recipe of the Day

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments