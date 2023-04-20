Contestants for the Vinton County Wild Turkey Festival queen and court are: (l-r) Emma Leaming, Cassidy Graham, Bailey Wellman, Eliza Smith, Brooklyn Burns, Leila Haislop, Kasi Peoples, Janah Zimmerman, Lily Young, Allison Champion and Gracie Peters.
The Miss Wild Turkey Festival pageant will choose the queens and the attendants who will represent the annual festival that takes place May 4-7 in McArthur.The Miss’ pageant that takes place at 7 p.m. Saturday, April 22 at Vinton County High School.
The Little Miss pageant is held at 2 p.m. Sunday at the high school.
Crowning will take place at 11:30 a.m. Sunday, May 7.
Miss Vinton County Wild Turkey Festival Contestants
• Emma Leaming, Parents: Kacy Pettet and Max Leaming; Vinton County High School freshman; sponsored by Smoke n Beans Coffee Bar
• Cassidy Graham, Parents: Janie and Matt Graham, VCHS freshman; sponsored by Caudill chipping
• Bailey Wellman, Parents: William and Cara Wellman; VCHS sophomore; sponsored by title town training
• Eliza Smith, Parents: Angela and Kenneth Smith; VCHS sophomore; sponsored by garret ridge turkey calls
• Brooklyn Burns, Parents Marsha and Scott Burns; VCHS Junior; sponsored by KTR Cattle
• Leila Haislop, Parents: Wendi Graves and Paul Haislop; VCHS sophomore; sponsored by DMC Construction
• Kasandra Peoples, Parents: Joseph and Nikki Peoples; VCHS sophomore; sponsored by the main eatery
• Jaynah Zimmerman, Parents: Ashlee and Tyler Saunders, VCHS freshman; sponsored by Zimmerman’s AJ’s Towing
• Lily Young, Parents: Melinda and Hunter Young; VCHS Sophomore; sponsored by Twin Oak Veneer
• Allison Champion, Parents: Marie and Brian champion; VCHS freshman; sponsored by Dr. Arthur Huntley
• Gracie Peters, Parents: Mark and Sheri Peters, VCHS senior; sponsored by LMP Machine
Little Miss
Contestants
• Vivian Grace Timmons, 8 years old, Parents: Jennifer and Brad Timmons; West Elementary 2nd grade; Sponsored by Jennifer Kristin Photography
• Natalie Nicole Reynolds, 6 years old, Parents: Rick and Angie Reynolds; West Elementary 1st grade; sponsored by KTR Cattle
• Raelynn Bentley, 9 years old, Parents: Brittany Bentle; Central Elementary 3rd grade; sponsored by Bentley Corgi LLC Megan Bentley
• Isabella Horn, 8 years old, Parents: Josh and Breana Horn; Central Elementary 2nd grade; sponsored by Mary and Martha by Rachel Bledsoe
• Aurora Osborn, 9 years old, Parents: Jeana Osborn, Dave Francis and biological mom Christina; Central Elementary 3rd grade; sponsored by Edgewood Manor of Wellston (Heather Remy)
• Arabella Duff, 9 years old, Parents: Hope Duff; Central Elementary 3rd grade; sponsored by Quest Express LLC
Information about the contestants and name spellings provided by the Wild Turkey Festival.
