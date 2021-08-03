JACKSON — The remediation and redevelopment of the former Meridian Automotive Plant property in Jackson has concluded.
Sam Brady, the President and Chief Executive Officer of the Jackson County Economic Development Partnership (JCEDP), made that announcement in late July, during the partnership’s quarterly full board meeting held at the Jackson Logistics Center next to the Meridian property.
Brady explained that the remediation process actually finished in the summer of 2020. He said that the partnership then applied to the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) in Aug. 2020 for a “covenant not to sue” letter following the environmental cleanup at the site.
A “covenant not to sue” protects the property’s owner or operator and future owners from being legally responsible to the State of Ohio for further investigation and remediation.
Brady was excited to share during the meeting, that on June 24, 2021, the partnership received issuance of the “covenant not to sue” by the Ohio EPA, thus labeling the property as “officially” clean. He went on to state that the property would no longer be known as “Meridian” and would be designated as “Jackson Ohio Industrial Rail Site.”
The partnership hopes to attract some kind of industry to the site, now that the environmental cleanup is finished.
Back in June 2019, a groundbreaking ceremony was held to mark the beginning of the remediation and redevelopment of the property.
The clean-up process started on or around July 22, 2019, with the project contractor, Thompson Petroleum, working to clean up the property. Tetra Tech was the company overseeing the clean-up process.
The scope of work for the project involved excavation and removal of contaminated soils; demolition; and removal of machinery pits, foundations, footers and bulk debris remaining on the site. The site had been subdivided into three distinct areas. The primary concern based on the analytical results, according to Tetra Tech, was petroleum hydrocarbon contamination.
Brady had previously reported that the JCEDP had received $1.8 million in funding to purchase the site (22.3 acres) and redevelop it. Funding was provided by JobsOhio, Fluor-BWXT Portsmouth and the Joint Economic Development Initiative of Southern Ohio.
Meridian, according to Brady, was located in Jackson from 2000 to 2007. Much of the plant was torn down in 2015 and officials have since sought to clean up the site to make it usable again. Previous occupants included Goodyear (1966-1997) and Cambridge Industries (1997-2000).
