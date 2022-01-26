OAK HILL — The Oak Hill Union Local Board of Education held its first meeting of 2022 on Jan. 12, during which re-elected board members were sworn in, a new board president and vice president were selected, and a meeting day and time was decided.
Oak Hill Treasurer Rhonda Harrison administered the oath of office to returning board members Joe Elcess, Mike French Jr. and Paula Stewart.
Elcess, French and Stewart were re-elected during the General Election held on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021. Elcess received 563 votes, French received 505 votes, and Stewart received 491 votes.
Next, Aaron Michael was selected as board president, with Regina Boggs chosen as board vice president.
The Oak Hill Union Local Board of Education will meet on the third Wednesday of each month at 5:30 p.m. (unless otherwise announced) at the Oak Hill High/Middle School Library, located at 5063 Route 93 in Oak Hill.
