JACKSON — A north Ohio businessman who is running for the Republican nomination in Ohio’s U.S. Senate race stopped in Jackson County this past week.
Mike Gibbons (R), of Cleveland, is running for election to the U.S. Senate to preserve the American Dream, he said.
“I’m a businessman, not a politician,” said Gibbons. “I think this state wants someone who isn’t a career politician.”
Gibbons added, “I think they want someone who tells the truth, says it bluntly, faces facts, and tells it like it is ... and that is me.”
Gibbons, an investment banker, stopped in the City of Jackson on Friday, Jan. 21. He was campaigning in southern Ohio that day meeting with voters, with additional stops in Gallia and Vinton Counties.
He spoke to folks at Mama Renie’s Pizza in McArthur, Cardo’s Pizza in Jackson and Zack & Scotty’s in Gallipolis. The campaign also made stops at local county courthouses and other businesses.
Voters in Ohio will elect one member to the U.S. Senate in the general election on Nov. 8, 2022. The primary election is scheduled for May 3, 2022. The filing deadline is Feb. 2, 2022.
The election will fill the Senate seat held by Sen. Rob Portman (R), who first took office in 2011. On Jan. 25, 2021, Portman announced he would not be running for re-election in 2022.
Gibbons faces Bernie Moreno, Jane Timken, Josh Mandel, J.D. Vance, Mark Pukita, Neil Patel, Mackenzie Thompson, John Berman, Matt Dolan, Robert Graham, Michael Leipold, Zachary Musick and John Reed, who are also running in the Republican primary.
Gibbons has run for U.S. Senate before. He launched a campaign for U.S. Senate (incumbent Sherrod Brown’s seat) in June 2017. Starting with zero name identification, he went on to win 38 counties and 32% of the vote in the Republican primary in 2018.
In 1989, at the age of 37, Gibbons launched his own company. That company became Brown Gibbons Lang & Company.
Gibbons has also served as Managing Partner of the Cleveland Crunch professional soccer franchise, Co-Owner of Cheboygan Tap & Tool, and Co-Owner of Northern Lake Properties.
He has been honored with numerous awards for his business successes, including Entrepreneur of the Year for northeastern Ohio from Ernst & Young in 2002, along with former partner Scott Lang.
Gibbons even served as Ohio Finance Co-Chair for Donald J. Trump for President in 2016 and gave more money to the Trump re-election campaign in 2020.
Mike and his wife, Diane, have raised five children.
