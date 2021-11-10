WELLSTON — The 17-year-old teenager who left home the day before Halloween in Wellston has been found safe.
The family of Aaliyah Jeffrey, of Wellston, reported on Thursday, Nov. 4, via social media that she (Jeffrey) had been found safe in Jackson County by authorities the night before, which was Wednesday, Nov. 3.
Her family would like to thank the Wellston Police Department, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, and Deputy Shaffer of Buckeye Hills Career Center. They also wanted to thank everyone who reached out, shared the missing post, assisted in looking, and prayed.
Jeffrey was reported missing by her family after she was last seen on home video surveillance leaving her home around 12:40 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 30. The Wellston Police Department had taken a police report on the matter.
