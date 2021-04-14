The Ohio Department of Health’s COVID-19 vaccine dashboard shows that 4,122,416 Ohioans, about 35 percent, have received a first dose of vaccine. A total of 2,655,249 have been fully immunized.
In Jackson County, 9,164 (28 percent) of Jackson County’s population have received a first dose of vaccine. A total of 6,341 have been fully immunized.
In Vinton County, 3,303 (25 percent) of Vinton County’s population have received a first dose of vaccine. A total of 2,618 have been fully immunized.
Here are the weekly updates of COVID-19 cases in Vinton and Jackson Counties.
Jackson County:
The Jackson County Health Department is reporting as of press time, there are 30 active cases in Jackson County.
The cumulative total, as of April 11, stands at 2,858 lab-confirmed (positive) cases. There has been a change in deaths, bringing that total number to 60.
It also reported 193 probable (likely) cases of COVID-19. A probable case is defined as an individual who reports a history of a COVID-like illness and is epidemiologically linked to a confirmed case or an individual who reports a history of a COVID-like illness with supportive lab results, but does not have testing done.
There are four current hospitalizations. There have been a total of 182 individuals with lab-confirmed cases that were hospitalized thus far.
The health department is reporting that 41 percent of the confirmed cases have an underlying health condition. The breakdown of gender infected is 57 percent female, and 43 percent male. The age range in years among those infected is remains 0-100.
The Jackson County Health Department will be having another vaccine clinic on Thursday, April 15, from 10 a.m. until noon, and 1-7 p.m. The clinic will be held at the Jackson First Church of the Nazarene. The clinic will operate on a walk-in basis, and no one will be charged out of pocket for this service. If you were scheduled to receive your second dose of Moderna vaccine sometime this week, please attend this clinic. Anyone else that is wanting to receive their first dose is also welcome.
Vinton County:
Mobile vaccine clinics that were originally scheduled to start this week have been canceled in response to the hold placed on Johnson & Johnson vaccinations. More information is expected to be released regarding whether those appointment will be rescheduled or not.
In the meantime, walk-in vaccinations of non-Johnson & Johnson doses are taking place at the Vinton County Health Department from 9 a.m. until noon Monday through Friday.
Individuals under the age of 18 looking to get vaccinated will need to have a parent or guardian present.
At press time, the Vinton County Health Department is reporting 13 active cases in the county. This information comes from a post on the Vinton County Health Department Facebook page from April 12.
We mourn the loss of another Vinton County resident from COVID-19, bringing the total to 18. There are three people currently being hospitalized with the virus as well.
Recovered cases continue to climb, now at 781. A total of 726 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the county with 86 being considered probable.
