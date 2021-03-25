Mobile vaccine clinics held in partnership with Ohio University are set to serve Vinton County during alternating Wednesdays during the month of April. On April 14 and 28, the mobile clinic is scheduled to be held at the Forget Me Knot Event Center in Zaleski.
Mobile clinics will be primarily offering the Johnson and Johnson vaccine. Pfizer and Moderna may be offered depending on the doses that come into the state. Appointments for most of these sites will be open by Saturday on the state central scheduling tool. More information will be available as those dates approach.
Governor DeWine disclosed that of the over 900 nursing homes and 700 assisted living facilities in Ohio, some have not signed up for the state vaccine distribution program. A list of these facilities will now be available on the state COVID-19 website. The list will include 56 nursing homes and 158 assisted living facilities.
He explained that it is possible that these facilities were able to procure vaccines without the states help but he fears ,"people in the nursing home are not being protected as well as they could be protected."
Chief Medical Director at Ohio Public Health Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff gave guidelines to those hoping to travel for the Easter holiday and spring break. He recommended that travelers get vaccinated before embarking and continue to follow social distancing and masking guidelines. For those looking to travel that have not been vaccinated, Dr. Vanderhoff stated Ohioans should limit activity after travel for a few weeks and get tested if symptoms occur.
"We are in the final stretch of this marathon so lets keep up our masking and distancing even as more and more of us roll up our sleeve to get vaccinated." said Dr. Vanderhoff.
