Moonville Rail Trail Association Hosting Public Meeting

MCARTHUR – Moonville Rail Trail, Inc., a 501(c)(3) nonprofit corporation, intends to apply to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources Office of Real Estate & Land Management for a project for the Moonville Rail Trail previously allocated in the 2023-2024 State Capital Budget.


Recipe of the Day

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments