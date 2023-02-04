MCARTHUR – Moonville Rail Trail, Inc., a 501(c)(3) nonprofit corporation, intends to apply to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources Office of Real Estate & Land Management for a project for the Moonville Rail Trail previously allocated in the 2023-2024 State Capital Budget.
the organization will discuss and vote on a proposal to apply for $225,000 of State Capital Funding for the restoration and preservation of the Moonville Tunnel at 6:30 p.m. on February 21, Hope Schoolhouse, 27300 Wheelabout Road, McArthur.
Based upon citizen input, the organization is proposing to undertake the following activities: removal of graffiti, brick replacement, brick repointing, buttress restoration, drainage improvement, hillside retention, and graffiti-proofing.
Citizens are encouraged to attend this public meeting on February 21, 2023 to express their views and comment on the organization’s proposed State Capital Budget project.
For more information or if a participant will need auxiliary aids (interpreter, brailed or taped material, assistive listening device) or other assistance due to a disability, please contact Caleb Appleman at 740-596-7077 to ensure your needs will be accommodated.
