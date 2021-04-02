The Jackson County Health Department will be offering coronavirus (COVID-19) immunizations free of charge this upcoming week.
There will be four chances to visit a POD (point of dispensing) clinic the week of April 5-8
The first clinic will be held on Monday, April 5, from 2-7 p.m. at the Jackson First Church of the Nazarene located at 251 Powell Drive in Jackson. This clinic will feature the Johnson and Johnson vaccine available on a first come, first serve basis.
The second clinic will be held on Tuesday, April 6, from 3-7 p.m. at the Wellston High School gym. This clinic is focused on anyone 16 years old and older who has not received their first dose yet.
The third clinic will be held on Wednesday, April 7, from 2:30-7 p.m. at the Oak Hill High School gym. This clinic is focused on anyone 16 years old and older who has not received their first dose yet.
The fourth clinic will be held on Thursday, April 8, from 2-7 p.m. at the Jackson First Church of the Nazarene located at 251 Powell Drive in Jackson. First and second doses Moderna and Pfizer available for anyone 16 years old and up. People due for their second dose any day that week should plan to come to this clinic.
The week of April 12-16, clinics are being planned at Jackson High School. Further details are to be determined, stay tuned.
Important notes to students: To be immunized, sixteen and seventeen year olds must be accompanied by a parent or guardian or by another adult who has brought a signed note from their parent or guardian. Once someone is fully immunized, they will not be required to quarantine after exposures to COVID-19 and therefore will not need to miss school, sports, or other activities.
All COVID shots are available on a walk-in basis and are free of charge.
Additional clinics will be scheduled at the high schools in four weeks to provide second doses, so please watch for updates from the schools and local news media.
