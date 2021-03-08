Moderna vaccine boxes

A year after COVID-19 cases first appeared in Ohio on March 9, 2020, Governor DeWine is opening up vaccine eligibility starting on this week. Those Ohioans living with type 2 diabetes and end-stage renal disease as well as those 50 years of age and older can start getting their shots later on Thursday, March 11, 2021. Phase 1D and Phase 2B represent these two groups. 

The Ohio Department of Health is launching a new tool on their website in order to streamline appointment scheduling. Ohioans can determine their eligibility for the vaccine, schedule appointments at mass vaccination sites, search for vaccine vendors in their area, and receive updates and reminders about the vaccine. All vendors will be required to schedule vaccines this way or through their own electronic scheduling system that can interface with the portal. 

Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff, Chief Medical Officer at ODH, gave an update on the COVID variant numbers in Ohio. There is now one reported case of the P.1 variant that originated in Brazil along with 31 cases of the B.1.1.7 British variant. 

In other news, the Center for Disease Control has released a report as to how those who have already been vaccinated can interact with others. The CDC is now reporting that vaccinated individuals will now be able to safely gather indoors without masks or social distancing. Vaccinated people can visit with those who have not been vaccinated without masks and social distancing if no one in the household is at high risk for severe disease. In public, masks and social distancing are required by all regardless of vaccination status. 

