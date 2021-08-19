WELLSTON — A mother and her boyfriend have been indicted for their alleged roles in the death of a 4-year-old child.
Authorities say the death of Zayden Sprouse on June 15 was caused by a drug overdose.
A Jackson County Grand Jury has indicted 33-year-old Nathen H. Baisden and the child’s mother, 22-year-old Jasmin R. Musick, with involuntary manslaughter, a first-degree felony; endangering children, a third-degree felony; and possession of fentanyl-related compound, a third-degree felony.
Baisden was also indicted for possession of heroin, a fifth-degree felony on another case stemming from Nov. 2019.
On June 15, at approximately 9:49 p.m. Musick called reporting her 4-year-old son was unresponsive and not breathing. She told dispatchers that CPR was in progress. She also advised that the child did not have a medical condition.
As emergency responders were heading the 2370 Jackson Hill Road residence, at 9:54 p.m. a male called advising the parents of the child had left in a red Dodge Durango heading toward the hospital.
Just two minutes later, medics with Jackson County Emergency Medical Services (JCEMS) advised they would be transporting the child to Holzer ER.
Approximately an hour later, medical personnel requested the assistance of the coroner and law enforcement in reference to the matter seeming suspicious.
Working quickly, deputies executed a search warrant of a camper, where the child, the mother, and her boyfriend resided. According to the police report, deputies discovered a large number of syringes throughout the camper. The deputies reported that they found a loaded uncapped syringe, a light bulb that had been converted into a smoking pipe, along with other items believed to be drug paraphernalia.
Baisden is incarcerated in the Jackson County Correctional Facility, while Musick is in custody and will be incarcerated out-of-county.
As of Aug. 17, no upcoming court hearings have been scheduled in the Jackson County Common Pleas Court.
