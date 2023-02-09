Mother Leaves Legacy of Love

CIRCLEVILLE — A Thurman woman who died following a car crash leaves a legacy of love.
According to the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office, Samuel G. Browning, 66, of Jackson, Ohio was driving his 2004 red Dodge Ram the wrong way southbound in northbound lanes and struck a northbound 2019 gray Kia driven by Tisha L. Nida, 42, of Thurman, Ohio, around 11:24 p.m. on U.S. 23 south of Tarlton Road near Circleville on Jan. 31.
Nida was pronounced dead at the scene as a result of her injuries of the crash. Browning was taking via Air Evac to Grant Medical Center and an unnamed passenger in Browning’s car was transported to Adena Regional Medical Center by Pickaway Township EMS.
Nida had recently moved to Heath Ohio from Gallia County, according to Mary Osborne. She was a dental restoration technician at Magnolia Dental in Chillicothe.
“She was the type of person, if she met you and you had a birthday coming up you got a party,” Osbourne said.
Nida’s children are Kayla Huffman, 21, Colbie, 15, and and Colton, 11.
“A young family. A great family. There are no words,” Osbourne said. “She was her children’s biggest fan.”
Nida was the coordinator for the Gallipolis Elks cheerleading program.
“She is the reason a lot of kids are in sports and cheer,” Osbourne said.
Nida’s son Colton played in a memorial basketball game Saturday at The Root in Gallipolis.
“He dedicated the game to his mom,” Osbourne said. “I feel like everyone should know who we/ they lost. The impact she had on kids and families will continue through their lives. There is so many who loved her! Tisha was loved by the whole community.”
This crash remains under investigation by the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Gallipolis Elks Lodge, Attn: football and cheerleading, P.O. Box 303, Gallipolis, OH 45631.
Visitation will be held Saturday, February 11, 2023, from 2-4pm at the Criss Wagner Hoskinson Funeral Home, Newark, where a memorial service will follow at 4:00pm with Pastor Chris Nida officiating.
