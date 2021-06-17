McARTHUR — A Honda motorcycle driven by Joseph Humphreys, age 74 of Valparasio, IN, was involved in a single vehicle crash around 4 p.m. on Wednesday, June 16. The motorcycle was traveling southbound on State Route 327 near Milepost 4 when it crossed the centerline and traveled off the left side of the road, ending overturned.

Passenger Mary Jo Humphreys, age 74, was seriously injured in the crash and treated at the scene by Vinton County EMS. She was inevitably transported by Medflight to OSU Medical Center in Columbus, Ohio.

Both travelers were wearing helmets at the time of the crash. The motorcycle sustained minor damage and was later driven from the scene.

Following the crash, the roadway was closed for about an hour. Vinton County Fire Department, Vinton County EMS, and Vinton County medic Squad all responded and the crash is still under investigation.

Trending Recipe Videos


You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments