JACKSON — A motorist came across a crashed motorcycle just south of milepost 19 on State Route 93 Sunday evening, that led law enforcement to the discovery of a deceased male.
At approximately 7:06 p.m. on Sunday, July 25, the Jackson Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) received a call reporting a crashed motorcycle on SR-93.
According to the OSHP report, a 2007 Harley-Davidson Softail motorcycle was traveling northbound on State Route 93, when it traveled off the right side of the roadway, struck a tree and overturned. The driver, Steven A. Bocook, age 54, of Wellston, was pronounced deceased at the scene.
The Patrol was assisted at the scene by Jackson County Sheriff Tedd Frazier, the Jackson County Coroner Alice Frazier, the Coalton Vol. Fire Department, and Jackson County EMS.
The crash remains under investigation.
