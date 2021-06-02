JACKSON — The Jackson County Board of Commissioners said “goodbye” to a longtime county employee in late May.
Marie Callahan, who worked as an administrator in the commissioner’s office, has retired.
Callahan had worked as a county employee for 20 years, serving 14 of those years for the Jackson County Commissioners.
Jackson County Commissioners Paul Haller, Jon Hensler, and Donnie Willis each commended and congratulated Callahan on her retirement.
On Tuesday, May 25, during her final meeting, which she runs, the commissioner’s surprised Callahan with a party.
Present for the surprise party were Jackson County Probate-Juvenile Judge Justin Skaggs, Jackson County Common Pleas Court Judge Christopher J. Regan, Jackson County Municipal Court Judge Mark T. Musick, Jackson County Prosecuting Attorney Justin Lovett, Jackson County EMS Director Chris Johnson, Jackson County EMS Human Resources Director Tim Jackson and Jackson County EMS Training Coordinator Debra Willis, Jackson County Auditor Tiffany Ridgeway, Jackson County Recorder Krista Brown, Jackson County Sheriff Tedd Frazier. Jackson County EMA Director Robert Czechlewski, and many more.
The commissioners presented Callahan with a proclamation and a duck sculpture. Callahan absolutely loves, adores, and even raises ducks, explained Haller.
Haller said that the board of commissioners express deep gratitude and appreciation to Callahan for anticipating their needs and making their work easier. The commissioners all told Callahan “thank you” for her faithful and dedicated service to Jackson County.
Carla Marcum, who has worked for the commissioners for many years in a similar position, will be taking over Callahan’s roles.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.