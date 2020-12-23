Here are the weekly updates of COVID-19 cases in Jackson and Vinton Counties.
Jackson County:
Jackson County is now listed as number eight out of 88 Ohio Counties ranked by highest occurrence per population. Also, Jackson County remains “red” meaning there is a very high exposure and spread in the community.
The Jackson County Health Department is reporting that the cumulative total, as of Dec. 20, stands at 1,781 lab-confirmed (positive) cases.
Currently, there are 156 active cases in Jackson County.
It also reported 128 probable (likely) cases of COVID-19. A probable case is defined as an individual who reports a history of a COVID-like illness and is epidemiologically linked to a confirmed case or an individual who reports a history of a COVID-like illness with supportive lab results, but does not have testing done.
The health department is also reporting 16 positive antibody tests. The CDC reports that an antibody blood test checks your blood by looking for antibodies, which show if you had a previous infection with the virus. These are separate tests from lab-confirmed case tests.
There are 31 hospitalizations. There have been a total of 108 individuals with lab-confirmed cases that were hospitalized at some point this year.
The health department is reporting that 55 percent of the 1,781 confirmed cases have an underlying health condition. The breakdown of gender infected is 57 percent female,
and 43 percent male. The age range in years among those infected is now 0-99.
Sadly, there have been a total of 22 deaths in Jackson County to date.
Vinton County:
Vinton County has had an extremely tough week when it comes to COVID-19 numbers according to the most updated data from the Vinton County Health Department Facebook page.
Three deaths have occurred since Dec. 16th's printing, bringing the total number of deaths in the county to ten. This marks the largest number of deaths in a week since the virus reached the county back in late April.
The county has 422 cases confirmed with 37 probable cases waiting on results. 38 active cases are being reported.
There have been 411 recovered cases as well. Currently, three people are hospitalized with COVID-19.
Editor's Note: After a post deadline update from the Vinton County Health Department, there has been another COVID-19 death reported in the county this week. This brings the total to elven with four occurring in just the past week.
