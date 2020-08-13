JACKSON — A total of three different vehicles collided on State Route 93 on Wednesday afternoon.
At approximately 2:32 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 12, emergency personnel were dispatched to a crash involving three vehicles on State Route 93 near milepost 12 in Jackson County.
According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol’s report, Austin Pitts, 25, of Minford, was driving a 2007 Chevrolet Silverado northbound on State Route 93. Pitts crossed the centerline into the southbound lane. He struck a 2007 Hyundai Sonata, being driven by Barbara Delong, 66, of Oak Hill.
Delong's vehicle was deflected into the northbound lane and struck a 2001 Dodge Durango, being driven by Mark Wilson, 58, of Oak Hill. Wilson's Durango traveled off the right side of the roadway and overturned.
Delong and a passenger in the Sonata, Dorothy Vititoe, 83, of Oak Hill, were transported to Holzer ER in Jackson, with non-life-threatening injuries. Vititoe was flown to Riverside Hospital in Columbus for additional medical attention. Pitts and Wilson sustained minor injuries.
Agencies assisting at the scene included the Jackson County EMS, Jackson Fire Department, and Madison Jefferson Fire Department.
At least one lane of State Route 93 remained open during the investigation process. The Patrol reported that more serious injuries were likely prevented by the use of safety belts.
