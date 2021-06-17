RIO GRANDE — Governor Mike DeWine appointed Sarah Munn to the Rio Grande Community College Board of Trustees earlier this year.
“Sarah (Munn) will be a great addition to the board of trustees,” said DeWine. “Her commitment to serving the local area is a great asset to Rio.”
Munn is a resident of Jackson County. She is a graduate of Miami (OH) University where she majored in speech communication.
She is currently the vice president of The Munn Group based in Jackson. Along with her husband Brad, their company owns and operates four McDonald’s restaurants serving Jackson and Vinton counties.
Munn lives in Jackson with her husband and two daughters, Madeline and Abigail. In her free time, she enjoys hiking, kayaking, and all things related to high school and college sports.
University of Rio Grande & Rio Grande Community College President Ryan Smith said, “Her knowledge of the area can bring a great mind set to the college about how important education can be to so many people.”
Munn takes the place of Sam Brady who completed his term. Munn will hold term on the RGCC board until 2025.
