Names released in fatal SR93 crash

JACKSON — On Friday, September 17, at approximately 4:36 p.m. the Jackson Post of the Highway Patrol was dispatched to a serious injury crash on State Route 93 at milepost 10.
A 2020 Hyundai Elantra was traveling southbound on State Route 93 near milepost 10 when it crossed the centerline for an unknown reason. A 2019 Chevrolet Equinox was northbound and was struck head-on by the 2020 Hyundai.
The driver of the Hyundai, Marcus Putman, age 31, of Oak Hill, was killed as a result of this crash. The driver of the Chevrolet, Doris Ball, age 73 of Columbus, was flown by Medflight from the scene to Cabell Hospital in Huntington, West Virginia. The passenger of the Chevrolet was a juvenile and also sustained minor injuries, he was taken to Holzer Hospital and later released.
Reportedly, the driver of the Hyundai was not wearing a safety belt at the time of the crash.
Both vehicles sustained disabling damage and were towed from the scene. The Jackson County Fire Department, Jackson County EMS, Jackson County Sheriff Office, and ODOT were all on scene to assist with traffic control and provide medical aide.
The roadway in the area was closed for approximately 2 hours.
This crash is still remaining under investigation.
