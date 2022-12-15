MCARTHUR – A familiar face has joined the Vinton County Board of Education.
By a unanimous vote during Wednesday’s meeting, Misty Napier was appointed to the BOE.
“I’m very excited to be serving on the Board of Vinton County Local Schools and to help move the school board forward with any initiatives that they may decide,” said Napier, a lifelong resident of Vinton County. “I am very excited to be among a great team of people.”
Napier works as Director at Rio Grande Community College McArthur Center. Her sister Michelle teaches at the Vinton County Middle School and her mother Joy was the Food Service Supervisor for many years.
BOE met in executive session last Thursday, again on Friday and Tuesday to interview 10 candidates who sought to fill the vacant seat on the board.
Business leaders, mental health professionals, educators and more applied for the job.
“We had an excellent pool of candidates from all facets,” BOE member Mary Ann Hale said.
A list of those candidates is published at the end of this story.
Napier will serve until Dec. 31, 2023.
There will be a special election for the remaining two years then remaining of Martin’s term at the November 2023 general election.
“Each of the candidates all came in here with things to offer that were wonderful, so we would like to encourage anyone who didn’t get the job to be available to run for the election in September and even in the future if you are interested in serving on the Vinton County Board of Education,” BOE President Cindy Strausbaugh said.
BOE voted in open session when they made their final decision about who to appoint to fill the vacancy created after BOE member Laura Martin’s resigned Nov. 17.
When the BOE met in executive session to interview candidates, the Board did not take any action to appoint someone to fill the vacant seat.
According to the Ohio School Boards Association, interviewing prospective candidates in executive session does not violate Sunshine Laws. OSBA’s interpretation of the Sunshine Laws supports the authority of the board to interview BOE candidates in executive session. This activity would appear to fall within RC 121.22(G)(1). That section permits, among other things, executive sessions to be held to consider “… the appointment … of a public … official.” This is precisely what a board is doing in appointing a person to fill a board vacancy. The formal board action to name a person to fill the vacancy must be taken in open session of the board.
The candidates who were interviewed by the Board of Education are as follows:
• Amy Isaac
• Shawna Diehl
• Fallon Kingery
• Scott Phelps
• Sharon Nickels
• Roger Hauck
• Jeff Thacker
• Julie Arthur
• Jeri Kendrick
• Misty Napier
Vinton-Jackson’s Facebook page features a video of Napier talking about how honored she is to be appointed. When the newspaper posted the video, the post reached more than 4,300 people within hours, who shared the post 24 times and left 42 comments.
June Goodman Queen commented:
Congratulations I know you will be a positive advocate for the children of Vinton county schools. I have witnessed what a wonderful mother and positive influence you have been with your 3 boys.
Taylor Noel commented:
So proud of you, Misty Napier! Your love and passion for VC is remarkable.
Betty Thomas commented:
Congratulations Misty!
