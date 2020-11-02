National Breast Cancer Awareness Month photo

Pictured, following the breast cancer awareness proclamation, are Jackson County Commissioner Paul Haller, Dr. Marla Haller, Holzer Nurse Sandy DeHart, Jackson County Employee Wellness Director Lindsay Pierpont, and Commissioner Ed Armstrong.

 Courier photo by Jeremiah Shaver

JACKSON — At the end of October, the Jackson County Commissioners had adopted a proclamation that recognized October 2020, as "Breast Cancer Awareness Month."

Jackson County Commissioners Paul Haller, Ed Armstrong, and Jon Hensler (on phone), who were all sporting pink masks, were joined by representatives from Holzer Health System, and Jackson County Employee Wellness Director Lindsay Pierpont, during a meeting in late October.

At that meeting, a proclamation was read regarding breast cancer awareness month. Reading the proclamation was Haller.

"This year, more than 276,000 Americans will be diagnosed with breast cancer and more than 42,000 are likely to die," stated Haller. "October is recognized as National Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and all citizens, female or male, should meet regularly with their physician to discuss any risk factors they might have."

Haller added, "The fight to eradicate breast cancer is a challenge that must be continually battled against by citizens, medical field and government agencies to name a few as breast cancer is a real threat and does not discriminate."

The Jackson County Commissioners urge all Jackson County residents to join in this continuing fight against breast cancer.

