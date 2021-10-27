JACKSON — The Jackson County Board of Commissioners adopted a proclamation that recognized Oct. 2021 as “Breast Cancer Awareness Month.”
Jackson County Commissioners Paul Haller, Jon Hensler and Donnie Willis signed resolution 182-21 on Tuesday, Oct. 26.
At that meeting, a proclamation was read regarding breast cancer awareness month. The proclamation said:
“This year, more than 281,550 Americans will be diagnosed with breast cancer and more than 43,600 are likely to die. October is recognized as National Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and all citizens, female or male, should meet regularly with their physician to discuss any risk factors they might have.
"The fight to eradicate breast cancer is a challenge that must be continually battled against by citizens, medical field and government agencies to name a few as breast cancer is a real threat and does not discriminate.”
The Jackson County Commissioners urge all Jackson County residents to join in this continuing fight against breast cancer.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.