Proclamation

Pictured, following the proclamation reading, from the left are Jackson County Commissioner Administrative Assistant Marie Callahan, Jackson County Commissioner President Paul Haller, and Commissioner Jon Hensler.

 Courier photo by Jeremiah Shaver

JACKSON — At the end of May, the Jackson County Commissioners had adopted a proclamation that recognized May 2020, as “National Cystic Fibrosis Awareness Month.”

During their meeting on Wednesday, May 27, Jackson County Commissioner Administrative Assistant Marie Callahan had asked for a proclamation for National Cystic Fibrosis Awareness Month.

Jackson County Commissioner President Paul Haller said that was okay, and let Callahan have the honor of reading the proclamation that she had prepared.

“Cystic Fibrosis, commonly known as CF, has the rose as the symbol,” said Callahan. “May is National Cystic Fibrosis Month, and was formerly 65 Roses Month due to a little four year old boy who could not say what he had and pronounced it sounding like 65 Roses thus the rose symbol.”

Callahan said, “CF is an inherited disease of the secretory glands that makes mucus buildup and block their airways and causes bacteria to develop into serious lung infections over time; and CF also causes sweat to become very salty, which can lead to a mineral imbalance in the blood.”

The occurrence of CF in United States newborns is 1 in 2,500 to 3,500 Caucasians, 1 in 17,000 African Americans and 1 in 31 Asian Americans; and the average life expectancy has improved over the last 25 years with a life span of 35 to 40 years.

“May is National Cystic Fibrosis Awareness Month and is an opportunity to further increase awareness and continued research to lengthen lives and hope for a cure,” said Callahan. She explained that she had two sisters pass away from CF.

The Jackson County Board of Commissioners, recognized May 2020 as National Cystic Fibrosis Awareness Month and encouraged all citizens to learn more and support projects to eradicate this disease.

jshaver@vintonjacksoncourier.com

