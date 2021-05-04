The Jackson County Commissioners, along with the mayors from Jackson, and Wellston, all joined together to read proclamations in observance of “National Day of Prayer.”
This year, the "National Day of Prayer" is set for Thursday, May 6.
The 2021 theme will be “Lord Pour Out Your Love, Life, and Liberty”, based upon 2 Corinthians 3:17, which says, “Now the Lord is the Spirit, and where the Spirit of the Lord is, there is freedom." (NIV)
The National Day of Prayer was created in 1952 by a joint resolution of Congress and signed into law by President Harry S. Truman.
In 1988, the law was unanimously amended by both the House and the Senate and signed into law by President Ronald Reagan on Thursday, May 5, 1988, designating the first Thursday of May as a day of national prayer.
The mission of the National Day of Prayer is to mobilize unified public prayer in America.
Jackson County Commissioners Paul Haller, Jon Hensler, and Donnie Willis, along with Jackson Mayor Randy Evans, and Wellston Mayor Charlie Hudson each read proclamations recognizing May 6 as National Day of Prayer for all citizens across Jackson County. Coalton and Oak Hill always support the observances of the day but weren't in attendance for the proclamation this year.
Once again, citizens have two options when it comes to events for the National Day of Prayer.
The first option is a ceremony, held on May 6, at 7 p.m. in Jackson. The ceremony will be held inside the Jackson Christ United Methodist Church's Family Life Center. All are welcome to attend, those not comfortable attending in person can watch a live stream of the event on the church's Facebook page. The Jackson National Day of Prayer Planning Committee members are Sandy Borden, Terry, and Ginny Cavanaugh, Stan Howard, and Janie Karl.
The second option is a ceremony, also held on May 6, at 7 p.m., but in Wellston. The ceremony will be held at the flagpole in Wellston's Pride Park. The alternate rain location will be the LifeSource Apostolic Church located at 110 Driving Park Road.
Each of these events normally are a combination of numerous prayers offered by different members of the community and powerful songs from local church praise teams or local school choirs.
The Jackson County Board of Commissioners, along with each local mayor, urges that all Jackson County citizens attend a community prayer service on the National Day of Prayer. They also urged citizens to pray together.
